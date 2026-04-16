ThriftBooks Partners with Book Fairies to Donate 25,000 Books to Underserved Communities

SEATTLE and NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC, the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, today announced a partnership with nonprofit literacy organization Book Fairies to donate 25,000 children’s books to underserved communities across New York City and Long Island.

The donation comes as ThriftBooks participates in BookCon —returning April 18–19 at New York City’s Javits Center for the first time since the pandemic—and underscores a shared commitment to increasing access to books and building healthy reading habits.

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Book Fairies will distribute the donation through its extensive network of Title I schools, educators, and community partners. Since 2012, the organization has distributed millions of books —recently reaching its 6-millionth book milestone—reflecting its mission to remove barriers to literacy and increase book ownership in communities where it’s needed most.



“This partnership is about more than books — it’s about access and opportunity,” said Barbara Hagen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ThriftBooks. “Books have the power to change lives, and every child deserves the chance to experience that.”



Each month, Book Fairies hosts large-scale distribution events where educators and nonprofit leaders select thousands of books for their communities. The organization also places books in everyday locations —including schools, pediatric offices, shelters, transit hubs, and community centers —to make reading more accessible.

“Access to books should never determine a child’s future,” said Eileen Minogue, Executive Director of Book Fairies. “By putting books directly into the hands — and homes — of children, we are expanding opportunity and helping foster a lifelong love of reading.”



The 25,000-book donation will support school literacy programs, community book giveaways, and efforts to build home libraries for children and families. This initiative also aligns with the ThriftBooks 500 Billion Page Challenge—a collective reading movement designed to inspire positive reading habits and make reading feel achievable again.

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About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 300 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com , Amazon, eBay, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2025 Best of the Best recognition, its Best Customer Service award six years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 2.7 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards .

About Book Fairies

Book Fairies is a nonprofit organization that collects and distributes books to underserved communities across New York City and Long Island and beyond to promote literacy, equity and access to reading.