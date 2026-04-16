Flux Power Wins Innovation in Sustainability Award at MODEX 2026

VISTA, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions and software for material handling and industrial applications, today announced it has been named the winner of the Innovation in Sustainability Award at MODEX 2026.

The award recognizes Flux Power’s continued leadership in delivering clean, efficient, and data-driven energy solutions that help customers reduce emissions, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate their transition to electrification.

“We are honored to be recognized with the Innovation in Sustainability Award at MODEX 2026,” said Krishna Vanka, CEO of Flux Power. “This award reflects our team’s commitment to delivering intelligent lithium-ion solutions that not only power operations more efficiently but also help our customers meet their sustainability goals.”

This recognition also highlights the tangible value Flux Power delivers to both end-customers and OEM partners. For operators, Flux Power’s lithium-ion solutions reduce total cost of ownership through faster charging, longer battery life, and zero maintenance, while enabling real-time visibility and proactive fleet management through the SkyEMS® platform. For OEMs, Flux Power provides a reliable, fully integrated energy solution that simplifies electrification, supports compliance with evolving emissions standards, and enhances the performance and value of their equipment offerings.

The Innovation in Sustainability Award further underscores Flux Power’s role in advancing electrification across material handling fleets, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial sectors. By integrating energy storage with intelligent software, Flux Power empowers organizations to reduce total cost of ownership while supporting broader environmental initiatives.

For more information about Flux Power and its award-winning solutions, visit Fluxpower.com.

About Flux Power

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling and airport ground support equipment (GSE). Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Accordingly, statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause Flux Power’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties, related to Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; plans and expectations with respect to access to capital and outstanding indebtedness; Flux Power’s ability to comply with the terms of the existing credit facilities to obtain the necessary capital from such credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to raise capital; Flux Power’s ability to continue as a going concern. Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis; the development and success of new products, projected sales, cancellation of purchase orders, deferral of shipments, Flux Power’s ability to improve its gross margins, or achieve breakeven cash flow or profitability, Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Power’s ability to obtain the necessary funds under the credit facilities, Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products, and changes in pricing. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

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Contacts

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External Investor Relations:

Leanne Sievers | Joel Achramowicz

Shelton Group

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