BitFuFu Returns to Bitcoin 2026 Las Vegas, Launches ANTMINER S21 XP Hosted Mining at $9.5/T





SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced it will return as a sponsor of Bitcoin 2026, taking place April 27-29, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. BitFuFu has also launched a new hosted mining offering for the ANTMINER S21 XP at $9.50 per terahash per second (TH/s), with a hosting fee as low as $0.068/kWh — the Company’s most competitive hosted mining rate to date.

S21 XP Hosted Mining Now Available

The ANTMINER S21 XP is among the most efficient Bitcoin miners currently available. Manufactured by Bitmain, the S21 XP delivers:

270 TH/s

3,645W power consumption

13.5 J/T energy efficiency





At $9.5/T, the hosted mining offering is designed to give individuals and institutions direct access to professional-grade Bitcoin mining infrastructure without the complexity of building it themselves.





As with all BitFuFu hosted mining offerings:

Customers retain full ownership of their machines and receive all associated mining rewards.

Units are deployed to North American facilities, supported by BitFuFu’s operations team with 24/7 maintenance, power and cooling management, and real-time performance monitoring.

There are no lock-in periods or minimum hosting commitments.

Daily mining revenue is sent directly to customers' wallet addresses.





“We’re excited to bring the S21 XP hosted offering to customers at our most competitive hosted rate to date,” said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu. “With improving market sentiment and our continued focus on operational efficiency, we believe this offering makes it easier than ever for customers to access professional-grade mining.”

Orders for the ANTMINER S21 XP are available now through the BitFuFu website and via the BitFuFu App on the App Store and Google Play.

Returning to Bitcoin 2026

Returning for its second consecutive year as a sponsor, BitFuFu will be on-site at Booth 863, where attendees can meet the team, explore BitFuFu’s full suite of mining services, and place orders for the S21 XP hosted mining package in person.

BitFuFu’s one-stop platform integrates cloud mining, hosted mining, miner sales, proprietary firmware, mining pool services, and operational tools, offering miners at every level a single access to the full Bitcoin mining stack.

Featured Speaking Session

Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations at BitFuFu, will join a featured panel discussion at Bitcoin 2026:

Panel: Hashrate is Dropping, Is Hosted Mining Picking Up the Slack?

Stage: Energy Stage

Date and Time: April 27, 2026, 11:00–11:30 AM PDT





About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

BitFuFu Investor Relations

ir@bitfufu.com

Charley Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations:

charley.b@bitfufu.com

Media Contact:

BitFuFu Media Relations

pr@bitfufu.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2169780-c4d7-4f23-8d03-f63f50918747

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1a9dab2-2cc0-4496-aef7-7754e55facf7