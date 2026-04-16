Oatly Introduces Three New Oat Drinks to Canada in Region’s First Portfolio Expansion

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, today announced the expansion of its Canadian lineup, with the launch of three new oat drinks now available nationwide: Oatly Matcha Oat Drink, Oatly Organic Barista Edition Oat Drink, and Oatly 4 Ingredient Oat Drink.

With the oat-based category continuing to grow in Canada and Oatly’s brand growth up 22% (L12 weeks, Nielsen), the Company’s first portfolio expansion in the region arrives at an opportune time, and signals that the brand’s continued commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability resonates with Canadian consumers.

“We are excited to bring different products to Canadians this year, opening up even more moments for people to enjoy Oatly daily,” shares Dany Schaaf, Vice President of Commercial, Oatly Canada. “With our recently released Future of Taste Report predicting continued enthusiasm for matcha and global flavors through 2026, we couldn’t think of a better time to introduce our ready-to-drink Matcha Oat Drink locally, which has already proven to resonate with consumers in Europe.”

From matcha moments to coffee moments, to “wow, there are barely any ingredients in this” moments — each new SKU is designed to provide consumers with a delicious oat drink for a variety of occasions and lifestyles, whether at home, at work, or in cafes across the country, from Montreal's Mile End to Vancouver's Gastown.

“Every time someone chooses a carton of Oatly off a shelf or decides to make their afternoon latte with Oatly Barista, they’re also taking action on climate change. And those actions add up,” notes Helge Weitz, President, Oatly North America. “Doing better by our planet can and should be easy, while tasting great, which is exactly the "why" behind Oatly's work to get more delicious drinks into more Canadians' fridges, cups, and favorite recipes."

MORE ON CANADA’S NEWEST ARRIVALS

Oatly Matcha Oat Drink : Meeting the current matcha moment, our Oatly Matcha is a sweet, frothable oat drink made with matcha green tea powder and a hint of vanilla flavor. Best served over ice.

: Meeting the current matcha moment, our Oatly Matcha is a sweet, frothable oat drink made with matcha green tea powder and a hint of vanilla flavor. Best served over ice. Oatly Organic Barista Edition Oat Drink : Our Barista Edition Oat Drink, but Organic. While still designed to froth, foam, and perform beautifully in cafe-quality beverages, consumers can expect slight differences from our Barista Edition Oat Drink, given this drink’s organic formulation. With a rich taste, Barista Edition Oat Drink is a multi-use beverage, great in coffee and tea, but also perfect for cooking and baking, too.

: Our Barista Edition Oat Drink, but Organic. While still designed to froth, foam, and perform beautifully in cafe-quality beverages, consumers can expect slight differences from our Barista Edition Oat Drink, given this drink’s organic formulation. With a rich taste, Barista Edition Oat Drink is a multi-use beverage, great in coffee and tea, but also perfect for cooking and baking, too. Oatly 4 Ingredient Oat Drink : 4 Ingredient is Oatly’s simplest oat drink containing just our oat base (water, oats), sea salt, and citrus fibre. Add it to your smoothie, use it in the kitchen, or drink as-is, there are more ways to use this oat drink than ingredients inside.



OATFINDER

Shoppers can find Oatly’s newest oat drinks at retailers nationwide, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Your Independent Grocer (YIG), London Drugs, Metro Québec and IGA Québec, along with key regional retail partners. Expected continued roll out to continue this Spring and Summer. Suggested retail price is $6.99 CAD.

CONTACT

ASC Public Relations

Meaghan Moroz

(416) 568-1950

Meaghan@asc-to.com

ABOUT OATLY

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 60 countries globally. As well as being dairy- and soy free, Oatly’s fortified drinks benefit from the inherent goodness of oats and typically contain vitamins and minerals including calcium, riboflavin and vitamins B12 and D. They’re low in salt and saturated fats — and best of all, they have a consistently lower climate impact than comparable cow’s milk[1]. 2025 saw Oatly recognized as the world’s first Climate Solutions food and beverage company.

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[1] Blonk Consultants (2022), LCA of Oatly Barista and comparison with cow’s milk; Blonk Consultants (2023), LCA of Oatly No Sugars and Oatly Oat Drink (Whole/Semi/ Light), and comparison with cow’s milk. Addendum to the report “LCA of Oatly Barista and comparison with cow’s milk”, published on 7 December 2022; Blonk Consultants (2023), LCA of Oatly Original US and comparison with cow’s milk; Blonk Consultants (2024), LCA of Oatly Barista China and comparison with cow’s milk; Blonk Consultants (2024), LCA of Oatly Barista for Poland, Ireland and France, and comparison with cow’s milk Addendum to the report “LCA of Oatly Barista and comparison with cow’s milk”, published on 7 December 2022; Blonk Consultants (2024), LCA of chilled Oatly Oat Drink Semi for Sweden and Finland, and comparison with cow’s milk Addendum to the report “LCA of Oatly Barista and comparison with cow’s milk”, published on 7 December 2022.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74e0cc07-2193-4821-98af-cd6f5f0ce2a5

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/563b1aed-966c-4c2f-a1c5-75e7f592b8e7

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92085106-b1d5-484a-afa9-7ad019f92145