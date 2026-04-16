Totus Medicines to Present First-in-Class Covalent IRF5 Inhibitor Data at AAI IMMUNOLOGY2026

First-in-class, covalent, oral small molecule inhibitor targeting IRF5

IRF5 is a genetically validated driver of autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren’s disease, and rheumatoid arthritis

Proprietary AI-powered OmniDEL™ platform shows high-speed discovery, from target identification to in vivo PoC in 9 months

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totus Medicines, a clinical stage, precision medicine company leveraging a novel covalent DNA-encoded library + AI-powered small molecule drug discovery platform to advance therapeutics against high-value difficult to drug targets in multiple therapeutic areas, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data highlighting the discovery and proof of concept of a first-in-class covalent small molecule inhibitor of Interferon Regulatory Factor 5 (IRF5) at the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) Annual Meeting, taking place April 16, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

“IRF5 represents a highly compelling but previously undruggable target at the center of autoimmune pathology. Here we demonstrate that our first-in-class covalent small molecule can selectively and effectively inhibit IRF5, opening a new therapeutic avenue for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Selective covalent targeting of IRF5 has the potential to address multiple clinically validated drivers of autoimmune disease – including TNFα, IL-6, IL-12, and Type I interferons – with a single oral therapy,” said Dr. Zelanna Goldberg, Chief Medical Officer of Totus Medicines. “Collectively, these findings provide strong support for continued development of a potentially best-in-class oral therapy targeting IRF5.”

The poster, titled “Targeting IRF5 with a selective covalent oral small molecule attenuates Type I interferon and pro-inflammatory cytokine responses in human PBMCs and mice,” showcases comprehensive in vivo proof of concept, demonstrating strong inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokines in normal and CD34+ humanized mice, while showing clear covalent target engagement with selectivity for IRF5 over related family members.

Poster Presentation Details:



Event: American Association of Immunologists (AAI) Annual Meeting – IMMUNOLOGY2026

Date: April 16, 2026

Abstract #: 581

Location: Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center (MCEC), Boston, MA

Key Highlights:



First-in-class covalent, oral IRF5 inhibitor identified using the proprietary Totus OmniDEL™ platform in cell lysates

High selectivity for IRF5 over related family members

Covalent target engagement confirmed by mass spectrometry

Inhibition of cytokine secretion in TLR-stimulated primary human immune cells

Selective inhibition of IRF5, but not IRF3, nuclear translocation

In vivo inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokines in R848-treated normal and humanized mouse models

Improved chemical matter demonstrates enhanced potency both in vitro and in vivo, to be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting.



About Totus Medicines

Totus Medicines is a clinical-stage, precision medicines company, discovering novel covalent small molecules against previously undrugged or difficult to drug targets, based on its proprietary AI-powered OmniDEL platform (DNA-encoded covalent library technology). The company's lead program, TOS-358, the first and only covalent PI3Kα inhibitor in clinical development, has shown efficacy, response and long-term disease control with class-leading tolerability in breast, endometrial and head & neck cancers. The company's lead pre-clinical program is targeting IRF5, a key genetically validated but previously undrugged target across multiple I&I indications.

For more information, please visit www.totusmedicines.com

Contact:

ir@totusmedicines.com

External Contact:

Brian Mullen

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Managing Director

bmullen@lifesciadvisors.com

+1.203.461.1175