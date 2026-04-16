Playtika Announces Date of First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2026 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

On the same day, Playtika management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 AM Eastern Time / 5:30 AM Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and the accompanying earnings materials will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com .

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Contact

Investor Relations

IR@playtika.com

Source: Playtika Holding Corp.