GoGo AI Network Inc. Announces Algo8 Secures Strategic Investment from Chemelex, Accelerating Next-Generation Innovation with Support from Brookfield Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGo AI Network Inc. (“GoGo AI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a milestone within its portfolio as Algo8 Industrial AI (“Algo8”) has secured a strategic investment of approximately C$2.79 million from Chemelex LLC (“Chemelex”), a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation, at a pre-money valuation of C$60 million.

The investment represents institutional validation of Algo8’s technology and validates GoGo AI’s investment thesis: identifying and supporting high-impact AI companies delivering measurable operational improvements across large-scale industries.

In connection with the investment, David Prystash, Chief Executive Officer of Chemelex, will join Algo8’s Advisory Board—bringing deep operational expertise and further aligning Algo8 with one of the world’s leading global infrastructure ecosystems.

Institutional Validation of GoGo AI’s Investment Strategy

Algo8’s partnership with a Brookfield-backed entity marks a defining moment for GoGo AI’s portfolio and reinforces the Company’s strategy of investing in AI platforms capable of delivering measurable ROI at enterprise scale.

“Seeing a Brookfield-owned company invest in Algo8 is a powerful endorsement of both the technology and the real-world value Algo8 is delivering,” said Chris Cherry, Interim CEO of GoGo AI Network Inc. “This is exactly the type of outcome we target—backing AI companies that move beyond concept and into large-scale, revenue-generating deployments with global enterprises.”

Algo8’s proprietary platform, PlantBrain, is already being deployed across major industrial environments, delivering measurable improvements in operational efficiency, cost reduction, and predictive performance. Algo8 has established a growing presence across North America, the Middle East, and India, positioning it as a globally scalable industrial AI platform.

Accelerating Global Expansion Through Strategic Partnership

The relationship between Algo8 and Chemelex builds on existing commercial success, where Algo8’s AI systems have demonstrated proven performance in live operating environments.

With this investment, Algo8 is expected to accelerate:

Expansion into the United States market

Deployment across large-scale industrial and infrastructure assets

Continued development of its proprietary AI platform, PlantBrain

Access to enterprise customers through Chemelex and Brookfield’s global network

As part of the broader strategic alignment, Algo8 and Chemelex intend to collaborate on deploying AI-driven solutions across Chemelex’s customer base and Brookfield’s global asset footprint—potentially unlocking a pipeline of high-value opportunities.

Positioning GoGo AI for Long-Term Shareholder Value

This milestone further demonstrates GoGo AI’s role as a gateway for investors seeking exposure to private, high-growth AI companies with institutional backing and real-world traction.

The Company continues to build a portfolio of AI-driven businesses focused on automation, predictive systems, and next-generation digital infrastructure—targeting opportunities that have the potential to scale globally and generate meaningful long-term value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of GoGo AI Network Inc.



GoGo AI Network Inc.

Phone: 604-602-0001

investors@gogonetwork.ai

About GoGo AI Network Inc.

GoGo AI Network Inc. is an investment issuer focused on identifying, investing in, and supporting early-stage and growth-stage companies developing artificial intelligence, automation, and next-generation software technologies. The Company targets opportunities across multiple sectors and geographies and seeks to create long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, active portfolio support, and the strategic monetization of its investments over time.

About Algo8 Industrial AI

Algo8 Industrial AI is an enterprise artificial intelligence company focused on transforming industrial operations through advanced automation, computer vision, and predictive analytics. Its proprietary platform, PlantBrain, enables large-scale enterprises to optimize performance, reduce costs, and unlock efficiencies across manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure environments. Algo8 operates globally across North America, the Middle East, India, and Europe.

About Chemelex LLC

Chemelex LLC is an industrial solutions provider delivering advanced technologies and services to improve performance, reliability, and efficiency across complex infrastructure environments. Chemelex is a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s strategy of investing in AI platforms capable of delivering measurable ROI at enterprise scale, the Company backing AI companies that move beyond concept and into large-scale, revenue-generating deployments with global enterprises, Algo8 positioning itself as a globally scalable industrial AI platform, Algo8’s use of the investment proceeds, Algo8’s future business plans, the expected operational, financial and ESG-related impact of Algo8’s AI deployments, the expected scalability, reliability and adoption of Algo8’s platform across industries, Algo8 and Chemelex’s intentions to collaborate on deploying AI-driven solutions across Chemelex’s customer base and Brookfield’s global asset footprint and unlocking a pipeline of high-value opportunities for Algo8, the Company’s acting as a gateway for investors seeking exposure to private, high-growth AI companies with institutional backing and real-world traction, the Company continuing to to build a portfolio of AI-driven businesses and targeting opportunities that have the potential to scale globally and generate meaningful long-term value.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will execute its strategy as anticipated, or at all; that the Company’s investments will deliver measurable ROI at enterprise scale; that the companies the Company invests in will move beyond concept into large-scale, revenue generating deployments with global enterprises; that Algo8 will position itself as a globally scalable industrial AI platform; that Algo8 will use the proceeds from the investment as anticipated; that Chemelex’s investment in Algo8 will benefit the Company as anticipated; that Chemelex and Algo8 will collaborate as anticipated; that the Company can generate meaningful long-term value; and assumptions regarding market conditions, technology adoption, customer demand, regulatory frameworks, access to capital and execution capabilities of portfolio companies.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will not execute its strategy as anticipated; that the companies the Company invests in will not move beyond concept into large-scale, revenue generating deployments with global enterprises; that Algo8 will not position itself as a globally scalable industrial AI platform; that Algo8 will not use the proceeds from the investment as anticipated; that Chemelex’s investment will not benefit the Company as anticipated; that Chemelex and Algo8 will not collaborate as anticipated; social or political changes impacting the Company’s investment plans; the anticipated growth in the artificial intelligence sectors may not occur as anticipated, or at all; the volatility of artificial intelligence markets; the impact of governmental or regulatory orders or decisions on artificial intelligence sectors; and market volatility for the Company’s securities. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release