Media Advisory: Air Canada to Present First Quarter 2026 Results

MONTREAL, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Rousseau, Air Canada President and Chief Executive Officer, John Di Bert, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo, will hold a conference call for analysts at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 30, 2026, to present the first quarter 2026 results and be available for analysts’ questions. Following the analysts' questions, John Di Bert and Pierre Houle, Vice President and Treasurer, will be available to answer questions from term loan B lenders and holders of Air Canada bonds.

Media and the public may access this call on a listen-only basis. Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 05:00 p.m. ET Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/npdvtsfi Note: This is a listen-in audio webcast. Replay: An online replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call at https://aircanada.com/investors

First quarter 2026 results will be released prior to the conference call.

Contact: investors.investisseurs@aircanada.ca

Internet: aircanada.com/investors