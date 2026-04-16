Guardforce AI Announces Conference Call to Discuss Year-End 2025 Financial Results and Business Update on Tuesday, April 21 at 8:00 A.M. ET

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an AI-driven technology company providing Agentic AI smart solutions in automation, robotics, and secured logistics, today announced that it will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, to discuss the Company's financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The call will also include a corporate update covering updated business metrics, recent business developments and strategic progress.

Investors and other interested parties may submit questions in advance by emailing: guardforceai@skylineccg.com.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in Numbers:

US toll free: 1-877-407-0792

International: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: GUARDFORCE AI



Please dial five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please register using the following link: Call me. Please use this option 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time.

Webcast Access:

The live webcast will be available at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759794&tp_key=9ce7c9e4b1



It can also be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website: https://ir.guardforceai.com/news-events/company-events/



Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning April 21, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET for seven days.

Replay Dial-in:

replay, please dial:

US toll free: 1- 844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13760045

A webcast replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website through April 21, 2027:

https://ir.guardforceai.com/news-events/company-events/

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI (Nasdaq: GFAI, GFAIW) is an AI-driven technology company with a solid operational foundation in the cash logistics and retail sectors. Through its proprietary Intelligent Cloud Platform (ICP), Guardforce AI delivers next generation smart solutions and AI applications spanning cash management, retail automation, robotics, and Agentic AI. Expanding into areas such as travel planning, the Company is demonstrating how scalable AI can drive industry transformation, balancing stable, recurring revenues with high-growth, future-ready innovations. For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com Twitter: @Guardforceai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Guardforce AI Corporate Communications

Hu Yu

Email: yu.hu@guardforceai.com

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: guardforceai@skylineccg.com