Global Uranium Reports Final Results from High-Resolution Ground Radiometric Survey at Airline Project, Wyoming

CALGARY, Alberta, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to report the final results from its 2025 ground-based radiometric survey at the Airline Project, located in the Wind River Basin of Wyoming, USA. The program successfully refined previously identified radiometric anomalies in 2024, expanded survey coverage into newly staked ground, and generated a high-density dataset to support follow-up interpretation and drill targeting.

The radiometric survey was completed by Big Rock Exploration and consisted of approximately 56 kilometers of ground radiometric coverage, with survey lines spaced 25 meters apart and continuous data collection at roughly 10-meter intervals. The survey utilized RC-103 RadiaCode instruments, with RS-125 scintillometer readings collected at selected stations for quality control and instrument correlation.

Results from the program have improved definition of known radiometric anomalies and identified additional subtle anomalous zones that were not resolved in earlier, lower-density surveys (see Figure 1). Several radiometric responses appear spatially associated with stratigraphic contacts near the unconformity between Tertiary sedimentary units and underlying Archean basement rocks, a geological setting considered favourable for uranium mineralization in the district.

“We are pleased with the completion of this phase of work at the Airline Project,” said Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. “The program successfully utilized RC-103 instruments to collect a high-density radiometric dataset, efficiently advancing the project and supporting future drill targeting.”





Figure 1 Map of the radiometric stations (black points) and interpolated counts per second (colours).

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Global Uranium’s Vice President of Exploration, and a “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see its technical report entitled, “NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24’00” N, Longitude 109°54’00” W”, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Project in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Astro Project (with Cosa Resources Corp.) in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; the Airline Project in the northern Wind River Basin, Wyoming, USA; as well as additional projects across the Gas Hills and Great Divide Districts in Wyoming.

On Behalf of The Management Team

Ungad Chadda

CEO

587-330-0045

info@globaluranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, exploration efforts on the Project.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the risk that exploration of the Project may not continue, whether as a result of a lack of financial resources, a failure to receive the requisite permits or approvals; the risk that exploration of the Project will not progress as currently contemplated and, that, even if exploration does proceed as anticipated, such exploration activities may not achieve their anticipated outcomes; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; the risk that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; risks related to joint ventures and the other risks and factors identified by the Company in its continuous disclosure filings, filed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd741533-c109-4393-a1c8-6b260c6f5386