Wellcome Leap Announces $2 Million Prize in $50 Million Quantum for Bio Challenge Program

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellcome Leap (Leap), a U.S. nonprofit founded by the Wellcome Trust to accelerate breakthroughs in human health, today announced the outcome of its Quantum for Bio (Q4Bio) Supported Challenge Program. The $50 million initiative was designed to support the development of new algorithms (with $40 million in research funding) and test them through a rigorous, competitive challenge to determine whether quantum computing could deliver provable advantage for critical, classically intractable challenges in biology and healthcare. Up to $10 million in potential prizes was available.

Launched in 2023, Q4Bio set out to answer a fundamental question: What if we could develop new algorithms that deliver quantum advantage for health? At the time, the field was marked by significant promise, but limited evidence of practical application. Over the course of 30 months, the program brought together experts across quantum software, hardware, and biology as collaborative teams to identify high-impact biological use cases and co-develop the quantum solutions required to solve them. Finalist teams were led by Infleqtion, University of Nottingham, Harvard University, Stanford University, Algorithmiq, and the University of Oxford.

Two prize categories were defined: A $5 million grand prize for demonstrating quantum advantage over best-in-class classical baselines and a $2 million prize for each team that successfully demonstrated an experimental realization of their application on a quantum computer with more than 50 qubits, a program depth of O(10³–10⁴), and a clear trajectory to scale toward quantum advantage.

Today, Wellcome Leap has announced that Algorithmiq has successfully met the criteria for the $2 million prize.

The multidisciplinary team led by quantum software company Algorithmiq, with quantum hardware support from IBM, and biological expertise from Cleveland Clinic, successfully demonstrated an experimental realization of their solution – identifying a scalable path to future quantum advantage. The team developed an end-to-end quantum-classical workflow to calculate excited-state properties of a photosensitizer drug relevant for photodynamic cancer therapy.



Importantly, the true impact of Q4Bio extends beyond the prize itself. Through rigorous testing of current capabilities, teams across the program delivered critical scientific contributions that establish a clear, evidence-based understanding of how quantum computing can be applied in human health.

“When we started the Wellcome Leap program, it wasn’t clear exactly how or where quantum computing could meaningfully impact biology,” said Shihan Sajeed, Program Director for Q4Bio. “Q4Bio was designed to create new solutions that would answer that question within real biological and hardware constraints. What we now have is a much clearer understanding of where quantum can create value, where it cannot, and what needs to happen next.”

What Q4Bio established

Rather than focusing on theoretical exploration, Q4Bio tested quantum approaches against real-world biological problems within the physical limits of current hardware.

Across the program, teams validated biological use cases where quantum hardware may offer advantage, advanced the performance of classical approaches, and developed end-to-end hybrid quantum–classical pipelines connecting biological questions to computational solutions.

Together, this work provides a rigorous assessment of what is computationally feasible today – and what depends on future hardware advances. It represents one of the most coordinated efforts to date to apply quantum computing to address critical health challenges.

Looking ahead

While today’s quantum systems remain limited for most applications, Q4Bio provides a roadmap for how quantum capabilities can evolve alongside hardware improvements. The pipelines and workflows developed through the program are expected to adapt as more advanced, fault-tolerant quantum systems emerge, enabling increasingly complex biological applications over time.

Building on the progress of Q4Bio, Wellcome Leap expects to launch a follow-on initiative to further advance quantum-enabled approaches to biology and health applications. The team is currently evaluating next steps and welcomes discussions with partners interested in supporting future programs.

About Wellcome Leap

Wellcome Leap is a billion-dollar breakthrough engine for human health – at global scale. Founded by the Wellcome Trust in 2020 as a U.S. nonprofit, Wellcome Leap builds and executes bold, unconventional programs with the urgency required to deliver breakthroughs in years, not decades. Operating at the intersection of life sciences and engineering, Leap programs require best-in-class, multi-disciplinary, global teams assembled from universities, companies, and nonprofits working together to solve problems that they cannot solve alone. For more information, read how Wellcome Leap is Changing the Business of Breakthroughs and visit www.wellcomeleap.org . To learn more about the Q4Bio program, visit www.wellcomeleap.org/q4bio or the program’s LinkedIn page .

Contact:

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