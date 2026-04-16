Rectitude Holdings Announces Renaming of Growth Strategy to “Rectitude Succession Bridge” and Strategic Collaboration with INOS Pte. Ltd. and G & L Hardware Marketing Pte. Ltd.

Rectitude provides a strategic update on its “Central Business Platform,” now renamed the Rectitude Succession Bridge (RSB).

The collaboration with INOS and G & L expands Rectitude’s product portfolio, distribution channels, and customer base, expecting to generate additional revenue streams.

The RSB addresses the succession challenge faced by Singaporean SME owners by providing a structured, professional transition pathway, while supporting risk-mitigated, accretive growth for Rectitude shareholders and building a disciplined pipeline of future acquisition opportunities.





SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RECTITUDE HOLDINGS LTD (Nasdaq: RECT; the “Company” or “Rectitude”), a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial products, today announced the evolution of its growth framework, officially renaming the "Central Business Platform" to the Rectitude Succession Bridge (“RSB”), designed to bridge the gap between legacy business owners and long-term industrial sustainability. This rebranding marks a significant milestone in the Company’s expansion strategy, underscored by the successful collaboration with INOS Pte. Ltd. (“INOS”) and G & L Hardware Marketing Pte. Ltd. (“G & L”) in the RSB ecosystem.

The Rectitude Succession Bridge (RSB)

Initially introduced in November 2024, the program aims to collaborate with established Singaporean Small and Medium Enterprises (“SMEs”) in Rectitude’s corporate ecosystem through a risk-mitigated “incubate-to-acquire” model. This renaming reflects the framework's maturation into a specialized "bridge" that connects first-generation industrial business owners lacking clear succession plans with Rectitude’s professional, Nasdaq-listed management, extensive logistics and comprehensive distribution infrastructure.

The RSB model follows a structured, phased evaluation and collaboration process designed to support operational alignment, pilot collaboration, and ongoing performance assessment prior to any potential acquisition decision. Leveraging its public market platform, Rectitude provides a two-year operational transition period through business migration arrangement to ensure business continuity and preserve local employment. It also enables the Company’s expansion and diversification without significant upfront capital expenditure while building a disciplined pipeline of future acquisitions.

Strategic Collaboration with INOS and G & L

Rectitude expanded the RSB model by the successful collaboration with its two partners: INOS and G & L.

Pursuant to the terms of a Business Migration Proposal dated August 20, 2025, INOS commenced its business collaboration with the Company in September 2025. INOS, operating under the Ellane brand, specializes in consumer-controlled goods and services in Singapore, with technical expertise and established market presence. Since its collaboration with Rectitude in September 2025, INOS has already begun contributing revenue and profitability to the Company.

Pursuant to the terms of a Business Migration Proposal dated March 4, 2026, G & L commenced its business collaboration with the Company on April 1, 2026. G & L is a key distributor of industrial products, including 3M, KÄRCHER, and CLABER, supported by technical capabilities and a broad product range. The Company’s collaboration with G & L marks a key milestone in the expansion of Rectitude’s RSB model and enables the Company to become an authorized dealer for leading brands such as 3M and KÄRCHER.





This risk-mitigated, no-significant upfront capital investment approach allows Rectitude to verify the profitability and operational fit of a business before committing to a final acquisition. During this period, Rectitude provides a comprehensive operational platform to support the growth of the INOS and G & L brands.

Through the collaboration with INOS and G & L, Rectitude aims to strengthen its market position by integrating established revenue streams and premium global brands, while expanding its customer base and maintaining an asset-light operating model. At the same time, the model ensures expertise retention, as the technical teams and founders of INOS and G & L contribute decades of specialized knowledge, while enabling scalable growth across the platform.

“The Rectitude Succession Bridge is more than a growth strategy; it is a creative model reflects our sharpened focus on being the partner of choice for Singapore's industrial SME owners,” said Jian Zhang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Rectitude. “By providing a platform for businesses like INOS and G & L to continue and thrive, we are addressing the succession challenge faced by local entrepreneurs while delivering a disciplined and risk-mitigated growth model. We look forward to collaborating with more firms under the RSB framework and expect to continue building a win-win ecosystem for both business owners and our shareholders.”

About Rectitude

Founded in 1997 in Singapore, Rectitude is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude’s products and solutions are marketed to a wide array of distributor networks and end markets, both in Singapore and increasingly throughout the Southeast Asian region, including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.rectitude.com.sg

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and business development initiatives. There can be no assurance that any potential acquisition will be completed. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Rectitude

Investor Relations

Email: ir@rectitude.com.sg

Jackson Lin

LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global