Atlantic International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN), a global provider of outsourced services and workforce solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Following the combination with Circle8 Group, Atlantic is evolving into a scaled, transatlantic workforce solutions platform with a pro forma revenue run-rate exceeding $1 billion, combining U.S. industrial staffing operations with high-margin European technology talent capabilities.

Management Commentary and Outlook

“In 2025, Atlantic navigated through a transitional period, taking decisive actions to realign our cost structure and stabilize operations,” said Jeffrey Jagid, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic International Corp. “These dynamics were a key driver behind the strategic combination with Circle8, which enhances our platform, diversifies our revenue base, and strengthens our long-term earnings potential.

“As we move through 2026, our priorities are centered on execution, integration, and improving operating consistency. We are actively implementing operational improvements and advancing the integration of Circle8 across the organization. With these initiatives underway, we believe the Company is positioned to improve operating performance and deliver more consistent financial outcomes.”

Guus Franke, Executive Chairman of the Board, added: “The path forward for Atlantic is clear. We are building a scaled, transatlantic workforce solutions platform with a clear path to profitability and meaningful operating leverage.

“The combination with Circle8 represents a structural step-change for our business. It introduces a technology-focused revenue stream across software development, cybersecurity, and data analytics, while also creating opportunities to apply this model within our U.S. operations over time. At the same time, we are implementing disciplined cost management and procurement optimization initiatives across the platform. These efforts are expected to improve efficiency, strengthen margins, and enhance cash generation.

“Our focus is execution, discipline, and measurable financial improvement. We are targeting a return to positive adjusted EBITDA in 2026, supported by operational improvements, diversification of the client base, and initial contributions from the Circle8 integration.

“In parallel, we will continue to pursue a disciplined buy-and-build strategy, evaluating selective acquisitions that expand our geographic reach, enhance capabilities, and contribute to earnings growth. With an expanded platform, improved cost structure, and a clear execution roadmap, we believe Atlantic is approaching an inflection point in its financial performance and long-term value creation.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights

Announced the acquisition of Circle8 Group , which expands Atlantic into technology-focused staffing and enhances long-term earnings potential while enabling cross-border client synergies as the model is implemented across the platform.

, which expands Atlantic into technology-focused staffing and enhances long-term earnings potential while enabling cross-border client synergies as the model is implemented across the platform. Appointed Guus Franke as Executive Chairman of the Board. Franke is the founder and Executive Chairman of Circle8 Group, which he built into a leading pan-European IT staffing and workforce solutions business, bringing significant experience in scaling international technology talent platforms.

Franke is the founder and Executive Chairman of Circle8 Group, which he built into a leading pan-European IT staffing and workforce solutions business, bringing significant experience in scaling international technology talent platforms. Expanded a strategic staffing partnership with a premier food production client, increasing Lyneer’s expected annual revenue contribution from the relationship to more than $12 million.

with a premier food production client, increasing Lyneer’s expected annual revenue contribution from the relationship to more than $12 million. Appointed Kevin J. Murphy, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer , adding more than 25 years of financial leadership experience across staffing, technology, and private equity to support the Company’s next phase of growth and integration.

, adding more than 25 years of financial leadership experience across staffing, technology, and private equity to support the Company’s next phase of growth and integration. Continued to evaluate acquisition opportunities that could expand scale, broaden the Company’s geographic reach, and add margin-accretive capabilities.





Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $120.0 million, compared to $129.5 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $11.0 million, or 9.1% of revenue, compared to $13.3 million, or 10.3% of revenue, in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting lower demand from one of the Company’s largest clients. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $(4.0) million compared to $1.9 million in the prior-year period.

Revenue for the full year 2025 was $435.9 million, compared to $442.6 million in 2024, also reflecting softer demand from one of the Company’s largest clients. Gross profit for the full year was $46.0 million, or 10.6% of revenue, compared to $47.2 million, or 10.7% of revenue, in 2024, as pricing discipline and efficiency improvements largely helped offset the impact of lower revenue. Adjusted EBITDA in 2025 was $(4.7) million compared to $5.7 million in 2024.

Net loss per share narrowed to ($1.08) in 2025, compared to ($3.68) in 2024, primarily driven by lower non-operating expenses.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of $113.2 million, compared to $119.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of outsourced services and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions, the company delivers comprehensive staffing services across food production, manufacturing, and logistics sectors nationwide. With the addition of Circle8 Group, Atlantic International extends its capabilities into specialized IT and technology staffing across Europe. For more information, visit www.atlantic-international.com and www.circle8group.com .

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Atlantic may use certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information to investors in evaluating our core operating performance. The following non-GAAP financial measure presented may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. We view this non-GAAP financial measure as supplemental, which is not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

“Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Atlantic as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; interest expense, net; income tax (benefit) expense; organizational realignment activities; legal settlement expense and loss on extinguishment, change in fair value. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing our past and future financial performance, and this presentation should not be construed as an inference by us that our future results will be unaffected by those items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to assess our operations including our ability to generate cash flows and our ability to repay our debt obligations and management believes it provides a good metric of our core profitability in comparing our performance to our competitors, as well as our performance over different time periods. Consequently, management believes it is useful information to investors. The measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows or other financial statement information presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Also, Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In addition, although we excluded stock-based compensation expense because it is a non-cash expense, we expect to continue to incur stock-based compensation expense in the future and the associated stock issued may result in an increase in our outstanding shares of stock, which may result in the dilution of our shareholder ownership interest. We suggest that you evaluate these items and the potential risks of excluding such items when analyzing our financial position.