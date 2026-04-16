Hartford, CT, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEOSLY has completed a new website project for Natural Dentistry Center, the Farmington practice of Dr. Yuriy May. The official site presents Dr. Yuriy May as a Biological Dentist with a strong focus on Ceramic Implants, zirconia implants, biological surgery, and metal-free dentistry. Natural Dentistry Center is located at 10 Birdseye Rd, Suite 240 Farmington, CT 06032, and serves patients from Connecticut, New York, and other Northeast markets. That meant the website had to be built for real search behavior from the start: Natural Dentistry, Natural Dentist, Biological Dentist, Ceramic Implants, and local searches around CT, NY.



SEOSLY began with an in-depth audit, E-E-A-T review, keyword research, keyword mapping, migration planning, competitive analysis, local SEO preparation, and a 12-month strategy. The agreement for Natural Dentistry Center covered fast loading, UX/UI, structured data, calls to action, graphic design, copywriting with the help of ChatGPT, and on-page SEO of the new website. This is what AI/SEO website design for dentist websites looks like when it is done properly: SEO is not added after the layout is finished; it shapes the build from the first pass.



The audit work was direct and specific. It flagged dense pages, weak headline clarity on some content, mobile readability problems, missing bylines, weak date visibility, inconsistent formatting, and calls to action that needed to be clearer. The competitive review also found that important Ceramic Implants content needed more explicit optimization, better structure, and stronger readability. For a Natural Dentistry Center website competing for high-intent searches, those are not small details. They affect how the site ranks, how it reads on mobile, and whether a patient searching for a Natural Dentist or Biological Dentist actually takes action.



SEOSLY did not handle this project with one strategist and a page builder. Tree experienced SEO professionals worked on the account, with one effectively dedicated to it for a significant period. The agreement set the ongoing workload at 48 hours per month. Those hours were exceeded substantially on a recurring basis as the team kept responding to new requests, design revisions, content changes, technical adjustments, and launch preparation work.



The effort was not abstract. According to the project record, SEOSLY created more than 10 launch-ready versions of the website before March 2024 alone, implemented hundreds of requested changes, updated the SEO strategy about 10 times as the project evolved, and prepared the website for launch on multiple occasions. The team worked through Christmas and New Year to keep the project moving and also handled extra gallery, image, section, and repair work outside the original scope. That is the part of SEO-led web development most businesses never see: the invisible hours required to keep refining structure, content, design, and local SEO until the website is ready to carry traffic and convert it.



For Natural Dentistry Center, the website had to do real work for real keywords: Natural Dentistry, Natural Dentistry Center, Natural Dentist, Dr. Yuriy May, Biological Dentist, Ceramic Implants, and local intent around CT, NY. It also had to support how patients actually choose a clinic: credentials, case focus, mobile usability, page speed, trust, contact clarity, and a clear path from research to inquiry. That is why SEOSLY approached this as an AI-assisted, expert-led SEO build—not a generic dental template and not mass-produced content.



SEOSLY is proud of the work delivered for Natural Dentistry Center and Dr. Yuriy May. The project also reflects a broader truth about the market. Smaller SEO agencies are often chosen because they stay close to the work, answer quickly, take revisions seriously, and keep solving problems after the original hours are gone. That level of involvement produces better work, but it can also make boutique firms easy to overuse. Businesses that want that kind of attention should treat it as what it is: real senior work, real time, and real overdelivery.



The original version of the website can be found here: https://naturaldentistrycenter.co/



Natural Dentistry Center

Dr. Yuriy May

750 Main St, Suite 240, Hartford, CT 06103

+1 860 900-0606



https://thenewsfront.com/seosly-completes-seo-led-natural-dentistry-website-for-natural-dentistry-center-and-dr-yuriy-may/