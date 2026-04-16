Triller Group Resumes Trading on Nasdaq

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR; ILLRW) ("Triller" or the "Company") today announced that the Company received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that its common stock and warrants are once again available to trade on Nasdaq effective pre-market on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce that the trading of our common stock and warrants on Nasdaq resumed effective April 16, 2026,” said Wing-Fai Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Triller. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our entire management team for their tireless efforts over the past many months to prioritize our shareholders and work countless hours to bring current all of our periodic reports, which in turn has enabled trading to resume on Nasdaq. I also want to express the Board’s and my appreciation to the experts and specialists who guided us through this entire process – our Special Counsel Jacob Frenkel at Dickinson Wright PLLC and our listing experts David Donohoe and Katherine Petty at Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC. The expertise and support of these specialists were critical to maintaining our listing and the resumption of trading in our securities on Nasdaq.”

Special Counsel Jacob Frenkel commented:

“I congratulate Wing-Fai, Triller’s Board of Directors, Company management, and the specialists who assisted them for committing themselves to bringing the Company back into full compliance with U.S. regulatory and Nasdaq listing requirements for periodic reporting. I also thank the exceptional Donohoe Advisory team for their outstanding work to achieve this rare feat of restoring the unrestricted trading of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq. The entire team understood what was necessary for this extraordinary effort to have the best chance for success, and I am privileged to have led the legal side of this unique achievement in what remains a challenging regulatory environment.”

As the Company disclosed in a Form 8-K filed on March 30, 2026, the Company successfully appealed and prevailed before Nasdaq’s Listing and Hearing Review Council (the “Listing Council”), which modified a determination issued on December 26, 2025 by a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) to delist the Company’s securities from Nasdaq. Pursuant to the Panel’s decision, trading of the Company’s shares was suspended on Nasdaq effective at the open of trading on December 30, 2025, at which time the Company was eligible to trade over-the-counter only. The Listing Council decided that “[i]f the Company files its 2025 Form 10-K filing … within the additional period of time allowed by SEC Rule 12b-25, then the Company’s securities will resume trading on the Exchange on the following trading day.” Consistent with that decision, and the Company having filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K on April 14, 2026, the Company, by and through its advisors, timely notified Nasdaq on April 15, 2026 of the Company’s filing of the 2025 Form 10-K and requested that Nasdaq Staff facilitate the resumption of trading in the Company’s securities on Nasdaq. On April 15, 2026, Nasdaq Staff notified the Company’s Special Counsel that Triller’s securities would be eligible for pre-market trading beginning on April 16, 2026.

Over recent months, the Company has implemented and continues to implement, among other things, a more rigorous reporting and compliance framework, including enhanced cross-functional disclosure governance, clearer accountability for regulatory reporting, closer coordination with outside auditors and advisors, upgraded period-end close and reporting workflows, and strengthened oversight of reporting readiness. These measures materially improve the Company’s readiness for future reporting cycles and are designed to support timely reporting and ongoing U.S. regulatory compliance.

Wing-Fai Ng added:

“On behalf of Management and the Board, I sincerely thank Nasdaq and the Listing Council for the opportunity to regain compliance and resume trading, and we do not take lightly the opportunity they provided to us. We recognize that the unintended delay in our filings was disruptive to Nasdaq, our shareholders and the market. Current leadership inherited the legacy issues that resulted in the Company’s temporary non-compliance. Although we did not create the issues, we nevertheless took responsibility for resolving them. The work required to complete these filings arose from reporting, documentation, governance and capital-structure issues from prior periods, before current management assumed operating control. During this process, the Company not only completed and filed the late reports, but also strengthened our reporting and compliance framework to support our obligations as a public company moving forward. These are substantive changes designed to support timely reporting, disciplined disclosure and filing readiness going forward.”

With trading resumed, the Company intends to re-engage with the market from the perspective of a fully functioning, listed public company. The restoration of an active Nasdaq market for the Company’s securities supports liquidity and investor visibility and restores broader flexibility in evaluating financing, strategic and corporate development opportunities, including, where appropriate, the ordinary use of the Company’s listed equity securities. The Company also expects initiatives constrained during the unfortunate trading suspension period to return to normal timetables. We will keep shareholders informed of material developments as appropriate and required under applicable disclosure obligations.

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About Triller Group Inc.



Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR; ILLRW) is a technology and media company operating Triller App, a social media and live-streaming platform focused on music, sports, fashion and culture, together with AGBA Group, a Hong Kong-based financial-services and platform business with longstanding operations in wealth distribution, healthcare and related services across Asia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding resumption of trading on Nasdaq, the Company's ability to maintain timely SEC periodic reporting and Nasdaq compliance, the effectiveness of its remediation measures, the anticipated benefits of resumed Nasdaq trading, and the timing of future corporate updates. These statements are based on Triller’s current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the effects of the period of trading suspension and resumption of trading on Nasdaq, market conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its monetization and operating plans, the availability of financing, the identification, negotiation or completion of any acquisitions or other strategic transactions, compliance with listing standards and reporting requirements, legal or regulatory proceedings, and the other risks described in Triller’s SEC filings. The words “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “outlook,” “scheduled,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of its issuance. Except where required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to reflect subsequent events, changed circumstances, changes in expectations, or the estimates and assumptions associated with them. The forward-looking statements in this press release are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the federal securities laws.

Contact:

Bethany Lai

Investor Relations and Communications

IR@agba.com