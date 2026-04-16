Ardelyx to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 30, 2026

WALTHAM, Mass., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX) (“Ardelyx” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a business update from the first quarter of 2026.

Webcast Information

A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section under “News and Events” within the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ardelyx.com.

An archived replay of the webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

Conference Call Details

Domestic (toll-free): 877-346-6112

International (toll): +1 848-280-6350

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company’s pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of IBSRELA for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx works with its partners to develop and commercialize its products outside of the United States. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Lisa Caperelli

lcaperelli@ardelyx.com