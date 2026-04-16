BUYOUT VOTE DATE ESTABLISHED: Kaskela Law Seeks Additional Compensation for European Wax Center Shareholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm to Learn How to Participate 

Special meeting of stockholders to be held on May 7, 2026

Is the buyout price of $5.80 too low?

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On April 3, 2026, European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) (“European Wax”) reported that it has scheduled a special meeting of stockholders to be held on May 7, 2026, during which it will ask its investors to vote to approve the $5.80 per share stockholder buyout proposal.

As that meeting date has now been set, Kaskela Law alerts European Wax shareholders that they now only have a limited period of time – prior to the special meeting of stockholders – to act if they wish to preserve their legal rights and options with respect to buyout transaction.

Click here to receive additional information about your rights: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/european-wax-center/

On February 10, 2026, European Wax announced that it had agreed to be acquired by the company’s largest investor – private investment firm General Atlantic – at a price of $5.80 per share . Following the closing of the proposed transaction, European Wax shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

Kaskela Law’s investigation has discovered that the transaction appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process and proposed $5.80 per share price unfair to European Wax’s shareholders. Notably, at the time the transaction was announced, several analysts were maintaining price targets for European Wax shares of over $7.00 per share .

“We are investigating this transaction and encourage European Wax shareholders who think the buyout price is too low to promptly contact Kaskela Law to preserve their legal rights before the special meeting of stockholders” said attorney D. Seamus Kaskela, who is leading the firm’s investigation.

European Wax shareholders are encouraged to promptly contact Kaskela Law (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, to preserve their legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this matter by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser if necessary):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/european-wax-center/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm’s recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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