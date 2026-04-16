KORE ALERT: Kaskela Law Seeks Additional Compensation for KORE Group Holdings Shareholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm to Learn How to Participate

Is the buyout price of $9.25 too low?





PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE) (“KORE”) shareholders to determine whether the $9.25 per share buyout price shortchanges investors.

Click here to receive additional information about your rights: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/kore-group-holdings/

THE TRANSACTION

On March 2, 2026, KORE announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firms Searchlight Capital Partners and Abry Partners at a price of $9.25 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, KORE’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

THE INVESTIGATION

The investigation seeks to determine whether KORE investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their shares, and whether the company's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the proposed buyout price of $9.25 per share.

“We are investigating this transaction and encourage KORE shareholders who think the buyout price is too low to promptly contact Kaskela Law to preserve their legal rights and options” said attorney D. Seamus Kaskela, who is leading the firm’s investigation.

KORE shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, to receive important information about their time-sensitive legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this matter by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser if necessary):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/kore-group-holdings/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm’s recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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