Alpha FMC appoints new Senior Partner to lead global SimCorp partnership

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha FMC (“Alpha”), a leading global consultancy to the financial services industry, today announces the appointment of Zoe Kohli as Senior Partner, Global Partner Executive in its Asset & Wealth Management practice.

Zoe rejoins Alpha following senior roles at two of the world’s largest investment technology providers, where she led product, strategy, and commercial functions. She brings extensive experience at the intersection of technology and business strategy, helping clients deliver measurable outcomes through large-scale transformation programmes. She will continue to advise clients on their most complex and strategic initiatives.

In her role as Global Partner Executive, Zoe will be accountable for defining, driving, and managing Alpha’s relationship with SimCorp. She will focus on enhancing Alpha’s capabilities, driving partner value-creation initiatives, and coordinating with regional teams to deliver the full scope of Alpha’s offering to shared clients.

Joe Morant, Global Head of Asset & Wealth Management said:

“We are delighted to welcome Zoe back to Alpha at an important time for both our clients and our business. Over recent years, an increasing number of clients have selected Alpha as the delivery partner for their mission-critical investment platform initiatives. With the appointment of Zoe, the acquisition of JPSB, and investment in the wider Alpha team, we are poised for accelerated growth. We look forward to continuing to assist both new and existing clients in navigating and delivering their evolve-and-transform priorities using the SimCorp platform.”

Zoe Kohli, Senior Partner added:

“It’s fantastic to be returning to Alpha FMC. Having spent time both within Alpha and across the broader ecosystem, I’ve seen firsthand the strength of the firm’s expertise and the trust it has built with clients. Alpha stands apart in its ability to combine deep domain expertise with true global scale. I’m excited to play a role in accelerating Alpha’s continued growth and reinforcing its leadership position in the sector.”

About Alpha FMC

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting is a leading global consultancy to the financial services industry. Alpha combines highly specialist sector-focused strategy, management consulting and technology expertise to support the client transformation lifecycle. Founded in 2003, it now has over 1,540 consultants across North America, UK, Europe, MENA and APAC. Alpha has been supported by investment partner Bridgepoint, one of the world’s leading quoted private asset growth investors, since 2024.