Viridian Metals Inc. Clarifies Disclosure

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Metals Inc. (CSE: VRDN) ("Viridian" or the "Company") wishes to clarify the disclosure in its press release dated April 15, 2026 regarding its marketing services agreement with Outside The Box Capital Inc. (“OTD Capital”)

The Company confirms that the 250,000 stock options issued to OTB Capital were issued at an exercise price of $0.62 per common share.

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a pioneer and leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded with the intention of discovering new critical metals deposits with the potential to transform the metal supply chain. We leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions eager to be leaders in supplying the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt in the near term. Our commitment to integrity and transparency fosters strong partnerships with both local and global stakeholders.

For further information, please contact:

Viridian Metals

Tyrell Sutherland

CEO

Telephone: (613) 884-8332

Email: Info@viridianmetals.com



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