National Civil Rights Museum Announces Special Ticket Offer for Legacy Experience Grand Reopening on May 16

Memphis, TN, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum today announced that tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated grand reopening of its newly expanded Legacy Experience on Saturday, May 16, 2026, offering visitors a limited-time opportunity to experience two powerful chapters of civil rights history at a special discounted rate.

For opening day only, guests can purchase single-price admission tickets for $15, representing a 40% discount off the new standard adult admission of $25, with tiered pricing for children, seniors, and college students, which takes effect Sunday, May 17, 2026.

The reopening marks a milestone moment in the Museum’s Legacy Year, celebrating 35 years of preserving history and inspiring action. Visitors on May 16 will have access to both the newly reimagined Legacy Experience and the Museum’s historic Lorraine Motel exhibitions—two buildings that together tell a comprehensive story of the Civil Rights Movement and its enduring impact.

“This reopening is about making history accessible to everyone,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, President of the National Civil Rights Museum. “We want the community and visitors from across the country to experience the full journey, from the legacy of Dr. King at the Lorraine Motel to the ongoing movement for justice explored in our new Legacy exhibitions.”

Two Buildings. One Powerful Experience.

The reopening offers a unique opportunity to explore:

The Lorraine Motel exhibitions, chronicling the Civil Rights Movement from 1619 to 1968, include the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the stories of courageous individuals who took a stand.

The newly expanded Legacy Experience, which examines the evolution of civil and human rights from 1968 to today, including movements for economic justice, education, housing, gender equity, and nonviolence.

Together, the two buildings provide a deeply immersive experience that connects past struggles with present-day movements and future possibilities.

A Day of Celebration and Community

In addition to exhibition access, the May 16 reopening will feature a full day of programming designed to bring the community together in reflection, joy, and fellowship.

Highlights include:

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official reopening

Live music and cultural performances throughout the day

Family-friendly activities and interactive experiences

Launch of the summer community story-sharing through the “Our Stories. Our Museum” activation.

The celebration transforms the Museum campus into a vibrant space for learning, remembrance, and shared purpose.

Plan Your Visit

Legacy Experience Grand Reopening

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Special Opening Day Admission: $15 on May 16 (limited-time offer)

Standard Adult Admission: $25 (effective May 17, 2026)

Location: National Civil Rights Museum , 450 Mulberry Street, Memphis, TN

Tickets are available now at visit.civilrightsmuseum.org. For more information about the reopening event, visit civilrightsmuseum.org.