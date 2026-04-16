Checkmarx Named Winner of the Esteemed Global InfoSec Awards

PARAMUS, N.J., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmarx, the global leader in agentic application security, is proud to announce it has won Market Leader Application Security from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine as part of the 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards, presented during RSAC Conference 2026.

The award recognizes Checkmarx’s leadership in delivering modern application security for an era defined by AI-generated code, open-source software dependencies, and increasingly complex cloud-native architectures. Through its flagship platform, Checkmarx One, the company is redefining how organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate risk throughout the software development lifecycle.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine,” said Sandeep Johri, CEO of Checkmarx. “As AI accelerates software development and expands the software supply chain, security must transform. Checkmarx One was built to meet this moment, with agentic application security that provides independent oversight, full visibility across the AI software supply chain, and unified governance spanning code, dependencies, AI assets, and runtime.”

Checkmarx recently announced the latest evolution of the Checkmarx One platform, introducing new capabilities designed to address the growing Risk Gap created by machine-speed software development. These advancements include AI security agents that help prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities, expanded AI Supply Chain Security for visibility into models and AI components, and enhanced AI-powered analysis across code and runtime environments.

“Checkmarx embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Attendees of the RSAC Conference 2026 can learn more about Checkmarx by stopping by Booth 942 in the South Hall or by visiting Chechmarx.com.

The full list of Global InfoSec Award winners can be found at:

http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leader in agentic application security, delivering enterprise-grade protection while lowering engineering costs and accelerating development velocity. The Checkmarx One platform scans trillions of lines of code each year for companies, cutting vulnerability density by more than half. Its autonomous security agents detect and counter AI-driven threats across the SDLC, providing prevention-first protection for legacy, modern, and AI-generated code at enterprise scale. Follow Checkmarx on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.