BCC Research Launches Litigators AI, a Platform to Transform Legal Research and Citation Accuracy for Trial Attorneys

Boston, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research today announced the launch of Litigators AI, its AI-powered legal research and brief-writing platform designed specifically for litigation attorneys who require absolute citation accuracy in court and administrative filings. Litigators AI addresses a critical gap in legal technology by focusing on the precision and authority mapping that litigation practice demands.

Unlike general-purpose legal AI tools, Litigators AI is built exclusively for attorneys whose work product is filed with courts and government agencies — where a single citation error can undermine credibility and where controlling precedent determines case outcomes. The platform combines advanced AI capabilities with litigation-specific workflows to ensure every citation is accurate, every argument is grounded in controlling authority, and every brief meets the exacting standards judges expect.

“Citation accuracy isn’t just about avoiding embarrassment — it’s about credibility with the court and effectiveness for your client. Litigators AI was built by people who understand that in litigation, precision matters more than speed, and controlling authority matters more than search volume.”

— Kathy Million, Chief Operating Officer, BCC Research

Addressing a Critical Market Need

Small to mid-size litigation firms face a distinct challenge: they need the research capabilities of large firms but lack the infrastructure to support extensive manual citation checking and precedent verification. Traditional legal research platforms were designed for general practice, not for the specific demands of trial and appellate work where judges scrutinize every citation and expect perfect accuracy.

Litigators AI solves this problem by automating the most time-consuming aspects of litigation research while maintaining the quality standards the practice demands. The platform identifies controlling precedent, maps authority relationships, verifies citations, and integrates seamlessly into existing brief preparation workflows.

What It Means for Attorneys in Practice

Attorneys using Litigators AI file with greater confidence, knowing every cited case is valid, on-point, and properly situated within the controlling hierarchy for their jurisdiction. Instead of hours spent verifying citations manually, litigators can redirect that time to crafting stronger arguments. Paralegals can take on more of the research workload knowing their output has been validated against authoritative sources before it reaches a partner’s desk.

The platform goes beyond search to show how courts have actually applied legal principles in a given jurisdiction — surfacing the precedent that matters, not just results that match keywords. Attorneys see the full authority map: what controls, what persuades, and where the weaknesses in an opposing argument lie.

Target Market and Applications

Litigators AI is designed for litigation-focused law firms ranging from 3 to 30 attorneys, with particular relevance for trial attorneys handling contested proceedings, appellate practitioners, administrative and regulatory litigation specialists, civil rights attorneys, and any legal professional whose work product must withstand judicial scrutiny. Paralegals at these firms are a central part of the platform’s workflow, enabling research teams to produce citation-validated work product that meets partner standards before review.

Platform Availability

Litigators AI is currently completing final testing and is partnering with a select group of early adopter firms to validate performance in live litigation environments. This early access program allows BCC Research to work closely with practicing litigators to refine the platform before broader release. Attorneys and firms interested in early access can reach out directly to learn more about participation.

“We built Litigators AI because we saw a clear need in the market: litigation attorneys wanted the efficiency of AI without compromising the accuracy their practice demands. This platform delivers both.”

— Kathy Million, Chief Operating Officer, BCC Research

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About Litigators AI

Litigators AI is an AI-powered legal research and brief-writing platform developed by BCC Research, built exclusively for litigation attorneys. The platform’s mission is to provide trial and appellate practitioners with tools that combine the efficiency of artificial intelligence with the precision and authority mapping that court practice demands. By focusing specifically on the needs of litigators — rather than general legal practice — Litigators AI delivers a purpose-built solution for attorneys whose work product must meet the exacting standards of judges and administrative bodies. For more information, visit https://litigatorsai.com/.