Amaze Activates Its Distribution Engine as the Food Channel Powers the Next Phase of Creator Commerce

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze” or the “Company”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced the activation of its distribution engine as part of its strategy to build infrastructure for commerce inside content.

The “creator economy” is already valued at more than $300B in 2026, and projected to grow to approximately $2T by 2035*, reshaping how individuals build audiences, brands, and businesses. While content has captured consumer attention at scale, it has not consistently converted that attention into commerce — resulting in fragmented conversion, low retention, and limited long-term value.

Amaze is addressing this as a systems problem — building a flywheel that connects content, commerce, and distribution into a single compounding system. Content drives demand. Commerce converts that demand into transactions. Distribution amplifies both — accelerating reach, revenue, and repeat behavior.

The Company is launching this system through The Food Channel, the first deployment of a content operating system designed to turn attention into repeatable commerce. Within this vertical, Amaze is focused on converting high-intent demand into repeatable transactions through creator-led content distributed at scale.

Distribution Is The Amplifier

Amaze’s distribution layer enables creator-led content to reach scaled, high-intent audiences through a growing network of partners, including the Los Angeles Times, which provides access to a scaled, high-intent audience of over 47 million monthly users across editorial, social, and direct channels.

Distribution is built into the system from day one — expanding reach, accelerating the path from content to transaction, and amplifying overall performance.

This positions Amaze as infrastructure for commerce inside content — where brand-funded content becomes monetizable media inventory, and performance is tied directly to consumer behavior.

What begins as a brand-funded content engine is designed to scale into a repeatable system generating revenue across creators, brands, and audiences.

The Company expects distribution to be the fastest path to meaningful near-term revenues within the Food Channel.

Building a Scalable Distribution Network

Amaze is building a repeatable distribution model by:

Partnering with established media platforms, including LA Times Studios and its network of over 47 million monthly unique users

Leveraging partner editorial, social, and direct channels to distribute creator content at scale

Enabling rapid testing and optimization of content performance across distribution partners



Initial deployment provides immediate audience access and accelerates the path from content to transaction.

Food Channel: First Proof Point

Food Channel is the first vertical where Amaze is activating its flywheel.

The model is built around a simple loop: content drives engagement, unlocks purchase moments, converts into transactions, and brings customers back for repeat behavior.

The Food Channel is focused on a high-intent segment where purchase behavior already exists, enabling faster conversion and repeat transactions.

The model is designed to:

Convert existing demand into repeatable transactions

Enable brand-funded content and commerce revenue

Increase purchase frequency through structured content formats

Scale efficiently with low capital requirements

With built-in distribution — including access to a large, high-intent audience through partners like the Los Angeles Times — Food Channel creates a direct path from content to purchase, increasing conversion, repeat behavior, and lifetime value.

The Company believes this approach targets a high-intent segment of a large and growing market opportunity. Critically, the Food Channel vertical is designed to validate a model the Company intends to replicate across Music, Gaming, Health, and Lifestyle — where each new vertical feeds more transactions and data back into the system, strengthening the flywheel over time and turning distribution and commerce into a repeatable, scalable revenue system.

Near-Term Milestones

Amaze will provide updates as the following milestones are reached:

Brand participation

Expansion of distribution partners

Conversion and transaction growth

Creator onboarding and content output

“Content has captured attention, but it hasn’t consistently converted into commerce,” said Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze. “We’re solving that as a system — where content drives demand, distribution amplifies it, and commerce converts it into repeatable revenue. Food Channel is where this system will operate at scale for the first time.”

For more information, please review the latest investor deck .

For investor information or to find out more about becoming a distribution partner, please contact IR@amaze.co .



For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co .

Sources: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/creator-economy-market

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding the Food Channel distribution activation, the content-to-commerce revenue model, planned expansion to additional verticals, market opportunity estimates, expected operating leverage and our future revenues. These statements can be identified by words such as such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.



Some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include unexpected issues arising from implementation of our new venture, our need to raise additional capital, our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers, and our inability to agree upon the terms of a definitive agreement. Other risks include the Risk Factors contained in our Form S-1 filed on February 12, 2026 and our ability to stay the recent court order disclosed in our Form 8-K filed on February 20, 2026.



Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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