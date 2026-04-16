Cority Wins Two E+E Leader Awards for AI Compliance and Emissions Innovation

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority , the converged platform for preventing EHS+ risks in operations, today announced it has won two 2026 Environment+Energy Leader Awards for product innovation in environmental compliance and emissions management. The annual program recognizes companies delivering measurable progress in energy management, environmental performance, and sustainability. The two awards recognize Cority’s Compliance Permit Analysis Agent and Next-Gen Emissions Calculation Management Toolset, two capabilities built to help organizations manage rising environmental complexity with greater accuracy, efficiency, and confidence.

The recognition reflects Cority’s broader focus on embedding practical AI and advanced data management directly into enterprise workflows. Both award-winning capabilities are part of CorityOne, Cority’s EHS+ platform, which helps organizations connect trusted data, automate critical work, and improve decisions across environmental management, employee health, safety, quality, and sustainability. Cority has been a market leader in EHS+ for 40 years and is trusted by more than 1,500 organizations worldwide.

Cority’s Compliance Permit Analysis Agent , part of the Cortex AI suite in CorityOne, was recognized for applying purpose-built AI to one of the most persistent operational challenges in environmental compliance: the manual interpretation of permits. The solution automatically deconstructs permit language and translates it into structured, trackable compliance tasks, helping organizations reduce administrative burden, improve consistency across sites, and lower compliance risk. It also supports multi-language permit analysis and interactive Q&A, allowing users to engage directly with permit content and surface specific requirements faster.

Cority’s Next-Gen Emissions Calculation Management Toolset was recognized for helping organizations generate accurate, auditable, and decision-ready emissions data at scale. The embedded toolkit gives sustainability teams greater control over how emissions are calculated and managed, including access to more than one million time-stamped emissions factors, flexible methodology management, gap-filling functionality, and audit dashboards that provide detailed visibility into data sources and calculation logic. It is designed for organizations moving beyond basic carbon accounting into more rigorous reporting and assurance environments.

Judges praised Cority’s Compliance Permit Analysis Agent as “a strong and well-focused entry” with “a compelling use of embedded, purpose-built AI to address a real and growing compliance challenge.” They highlighted the solution’s automated permit deconstruction, multi-language support, and interactive Q&A as examples of AI applied thoughtfully to a specific, high-value workflow.

Judges also described Cority’s Next-Gen Emissions Calculation Management Toolset as “highly mature” and “technically robust,” citing its ability to support accurate, auditable emissions data at a global scale. They also pointed to Cority’s factor library, methodology controls, and audit dashboards as meaningful differentiators in a market where traceability and flexibility are increasingly critical.

The award-winning products reflect real-world needs already emerging across Cority’s customer base:

Early users of the Compliance Permit Analysis Agent have used it to cut permit review time from hours or days to seconds in some workflows, while improving visibility across multilingual, multi-site operations.

Cority’s emissions capabilities are also helping organizations improve consistency across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 reporting, streamline external assurance, and adapt to changing methodologies and reporting standards with less manual work.

“These awards reflect where the market is headed,” said Ryan Magee, CEO, Cority. “Environmental and sustainability teams need tools that can handle real complexity, whether that means interpreting permits across jurisdictions or producing emissions data that stands up to scrutiny. We are focused on building capabilities that are deeply embedded in the work itself, so teams can move faster, reduce risk, and make better decisions.”

About Cority

Cority helps customers see and prevent risks across their operations in real time. Our EHS+ platform converges people, processes, data, and AI agents to provide a clear view of information people can trust, automate workflows that make people more impactful, and deliver personalized insights and expertise to improve decision-making. Cortex AI puts domain-expert intelligence directly into everyday workflows — secure by design, governed by you, and built to scale. While most solutions respond to risks one at a time, Cority helps prevent them across environmental management, employee health, safety, quality, and sustainability. For 40 years, Cority has been the market leader in EHS+, recognized by top analysts and trusted by more than 1,500 of the most complex organizations worldwide. Learn more at our homepage.

Media Contact:

Natalie Rizk

natalier@theriotmind.agency

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

Now in its 14th year, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program recognizes excellence across products, projects, startups and organizational initiatives that deliver meaningful advancements in environmental programs, sustainability, and energy management. Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, with a focus on innovation,

scalability, and measurable impact. Winners are recognized as leaders in advancing best practices and setting new standards across the global energy and environmental landscape.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Kay Harrison

Head of Awards Program

VP | Associate Publisher – kay@environmentenergyleader.com

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