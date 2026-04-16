Nuwellis Welcomes Back Three Former Team Members to Accelerate Commercial and Clinical Momentum

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, announces the return of three former team members: Liby Cielo, Principal Account Manager; Meredith Stein, Senior Clinical Education Specialist; and Scott Campbell, Area Vice President, Sales. The addition of these returning team members reflects Nuwellis’ continued focus on strengthening its commercial and clinical capabilities and supporting hospitals treating patients with complex cardiorenal conditions.

“Welcoming back Liby, Meredith, and Scott reflects the strength of our team and the culture we are building at Nuwellis,” said Nuwellis’ CEO John Erb. “Each of them brings deep experience, strong customer relationships, and a shared commitment to advancing our flagship Aquadex therapy. Their return reinforces our momentum as we continue to expand adoption and support clinicians treating complex cardiorenal patients.”

Cielo, an experienced commercial representative and former top-performing member of the Nuwellis sales organization, will support the Company’s continued growth in the South Texas region. In her role, she will focus on hospital engagement, clinical education, and supporting clinicians as they evaluate ultrafiltration therapy as part of their fluid management strategies. During her previous tenure, Cielo played an important role in expanding adoption of Aquadex therapy across multiple hospital systems and building strong relationships with cardiac surgery and critical care teams.

“Returning to Nuwellis felt like coming back to a team and mission I truly believe in,” said Cielo. “I’m excited to reconnect with customers, support clinicians, and continue building momentum as we expand access to Aquadex therapy.”

Stein brings more than 30 years of nursing experience with a focus on cardiovascular and critical care environments. Her background spans clinical practice, education, and collaboration with medical device companies to improve patient outcomes. She has served as a clinical educator, clinical nurse specialist, structural heart program coordinator, and most recently as a nursing professional development specialist in cardiac surgery. Stein previously helped establish an Aquadex program and has remained closely connected to Nuwellis throughout her career.

“I was drawn back to Nuwellis because of my belief in the therapy and the people behind it,” said Stein. “The team is incredibly supportive, driven, and aligned around making a difference for patients. I’m looking forward to contributing to the Company’s continued growth.”

In his role as Area Vice President, Sales, Campbell leads sales and clinical teams across the western U.S., with a focus on expanding adoption of Aquadex therapy in both adult and pediatric patients experiencing fluid overload, as well as supporting growth in emerging outpatient settings following recent reimbursement advancements. He rejoins Nuwellis with more than two decades of medical device experience, including prior tenure with the Company dating back to the early commercialization of Aquadex therapy following its FDA clearance in 2002. Over approximately 10 years with Nuwellis and its predecessor organizations, he held multiple commercial leadership roles through periods of growth and acquisition, and has since held leadership positions at Abbott, Gambro, and Thoratec, further strengthening his expertise in cardiovascular and critical care markets.

“There is a meaningful opportunity to expand access to therapy for patients with fluid overload, particularly in heart failure and critical care,” said Campbell. “With the progress Nuwellis has made, including in the area of hospital-based outpatient treatment, and the strength of the leadership team, I’m eager to help accelerate clinical adoption of this important therapy.”

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

CORE PR

media@nuwellis.com