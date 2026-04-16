Nanox.ARC X Digital Advanced 3D imaging built for access and powered by innovation Wins 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design

International Red Dot Jury recognizes Nanox.ARC X for design excellence that brings advanced 3D tomosynthesis imaging into a wider range of clinical settings

PETACH TIKVA, ISRAEL - 16 April, 2026 - Nanox Imaging Ltd. (“Nanox”, or the “Company”, Nasdaq: NNOX), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, today announced that its Nanox.ARC X 3D digital tomosynthesis system has been awarded a Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026, recognition from one of the world’s largest and most established design competitions.

The Red Dot Jury selected the Nanox.ARC X from a field of thousands of entries submitted by manufacturers and design studios worldwide, recognizing the system for its exceptional product design. The Nanox.ARC X will be featured in the Red Dot Design Yearbook, showcased on the Red Dot website, and presented in the Red Dot Design Museums in Essen, Singapore, and Xiamen, alongside the competition's international exhibitions- providing global visibility for the award-winning design.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Red Dot,” said Erez Meltzer, Nanox’s Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman. “Good design is fundamental to broader adoption of advanced imaging and ultimately to expanding access for the patients who need it. The Nanox.ARC X was engineered to deliver advanced digital tomosynthesis in a single, space-efficient system that installs quickly and integrates seamlessly into clinical environments where traditional radiology equipment often cannot fit. This award reinforces our mission to expand access to essential medical imaging and improve patient outcomes.”

The Nanox.ARC X builds on Nanox’s proprietary digital Nanox.SOURCE X-ray technology and advanced tomosynthesis capabilities, combining them in a fully integrated, single-unit system with a significantly reduced physical footprint compared to a CT system. Plug‑and‑play installation, a simplified operator workflow, and remote upgrade capability allow the system to be deployed and maintained across a range of settings, including small and medium imaging centers, outpatient clinics, and hospitals.

Established in 1955 and organized by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany, the Red Dot Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions, drawing entries each year from designers and manufacturers in more than 60 countries across categories spanning consumer electronics, vehicles, furniture, and medical technology. Entries in the Product Design category are evaluated by an international jury of independent experts against criteria including degree of innovation, functionality, ergonomics, and durability.

The 2026 jury evaluated entries across these criteria, awarding the Red Dot distinction only to products demonstrating high design quality. TAGA Innovations, the award-winning innovation, design, research and development firm that designed the Nanox.ARC X.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox’s vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (viii) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (x) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xi) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon (US)

ICR Healthcare

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Jessica Hodgson

ICR Healthcare (Europe)

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Healthcare

mike.cavanaugh@icrhealthcare.com