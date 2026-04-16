STLA INVESTOR ALERT Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stellantis N.V.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a shareholder has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors (the “Class”) who purchased or acquired the common stock of Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or the “Company”) (NYSE STLA) between February 26, 2025 and February 5, 2026, inclusive.

Should You Join The Stellantis Class Action Lawsuit?

Do you, or did you, own shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA)?





Did you purchase your shares between February 26, 2025 and February 5, 2026, inclusive?





Did you lose money in your investment in Stellantis N.V.?





What To Do Next:

If you purchased or acquired Stellantis common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Stellantis N.V. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by June 8, 2026 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About The Lawsuit:

Defendants allegedly made misrepresentations concerning Stellantis’ earnings growth potential.

About Bernstein Liebhard:

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2026 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Investor Relations Manager

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com