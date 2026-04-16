Le Comble Forges Landmark Partnership with London Square to Launch Westminster Tower: Bridging North American Buyers to London’s Premier Ultra-Luxury Riverside Icon

MIAMI, FL, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reginald Bouzy, Founder and CEO of Le Comble, today announced a transformative strategic partnership with London Square, part of the Aldar Group, to launch Westminster Tower — an ultra-exclusive collection of just 30 limited-edition residences that will set a new global benchmark for riverside luxury living in the heart of London.

This groundbreaking collaboration directly connects Le Comble’s discerning North American clientele with one of central London’s most coveted addresses. Located on the prestigious Albert Embankment in SE1, the 17-storey tower has been masterfully reimagined from a former commercial building into an intimate residential landmark overlooking the River Thames. With completion scheduled for Q4 2027, Westminster Tower comprises 28 private residences and two spectacular penthouses — delivering unmatched privacy, rarity, and long-term value in a market hungry for exceptional riverside opportunities.

Architectural Vision and Unparalleled Design Excellence

Westminster Tower has been reimagined by the award-winning Manser Practice, with sustainability engineering by Atelier Ten. A striking new reclad façade and three glass-fronted crown floors create a bold architectural statement along the Thames skyline. Every residence boasts protected, unobstructed panoramic views of the Palace of Westminster, Big Ben, and Westminster Abbey — vistas that are exceptionally rare in central London.

Interiors feature chevron timber flooring, bespoke joinery, floor-to-ceiling glazing, Miele-integrated kitchens, gallery-grade lighting, and fully integrated smart-home systems. The limited supply of only 30 homes ensures extraordinary privacy and an unparalleled sense of exclusivity for residents.

Private Amenities and Net-Zero Sustainability Leadership

Residents gain exclusive access to The Westminster Club, a private amenity suite offering 24-hour concierge service, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, a private screening room, residents’ lounge and reading room, plus secure gated parking for select homes.

Fully aligned with London Square’s ambitious net-zero strategy for 2030, the development incorporates ground-source heat pumps, intelligent energy-management systems, and high-efficiency glazing — delivering both environmental leadership and superior long-term operational efficiency.

Prime Central London Location with Effortless Global Connectivity

Westminster Tower sits minutes from St James’s Park, Buckingham Palace, the National Gallery, and London’s most exclusive districts including Chelsea, Mayfair, and Knightsbridge. Seamless transport links include Waterloo, Vauxhall, Heathrow, Gatwick, London City Airport, and direct Eurostar access at King’s Cross St Pancras.

A Game-Changing Bridge Between North America and London’s Luxury Market

This partnership marks a pivotal moment for cross-Atlantic luxury real estate. Le Comble’s deep expertise in curating high-end global properties for North American buyers now provides seamless entry into London’s resilient prime residential market. For families, entrepreneurs, and investors seeking secure, diversified holdings in one of the world’s most influential cities, Westminster Tower offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of London’s iconic riverside heritage — supported by Le Comble’s personalized advisory and London Square’s proven local mastery.

Leadership Commentary

“Westminster Tower exemplifies London Square’s dedication to creating homes that blend architectural excellence, modern luxury, and sustainability,” said Adam Lawrence, CEO of London Square. “This project continues our legacy of shaping London’s most desirable residential landscape.”

Reginald Bouzy added, “Our partnership with London Square is a true game-changer. It perfectly fuses Le Comble’s global perspective with London Square’s local expertise, creating an extraordinary gateway that connects North American buyers directly to London’s most prestigious riverside living. Westminster Tower isn’t just a property — it’s a transformative opportunity for our clients to secure a legacy address in one of the world’s great capitals.”

Pricing and Availability

Residences are offered from $2,150,000 USD under 999-year leases, backed by comprehensive build and customer warranties.

About Le Comble

Le Comble is a premier luxury real estate advisory firm specializing in high-end global properties and curated experiences for discerning clients worldwide.

About London Square

London Square, part of the Aldar Group, is a leading UK residential developer renowned for creating exceptional homes that combine quality, innovation, and sustainability.