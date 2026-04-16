Blood Cancer Patients and Their Supporters Cycle Across Iceland to Raise Funds and Awareness for Multiple Myeloma and the International Myeloma Foundation’s Research

STUDIO CITY, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) today announces its 3rd annual Iceland Cycling Expedition, taking place August 18-24, 2026, where multiple myeloma patients, care partners, and healthcare professionals will traverse the rugged terrain of Reykjavík and Iceland’s highlands — an endurance journey that reflects the daily challenges of those living with cancer. The Expedition raises funds to advance the IMF’s research initiatives to one day prevent and cure multiple myeloma, the second most common blood cancer.

“Every mile of this expedition tells a powerful story — of resilience, of community, and of an unwavering commitment to change what it means to live with multiple myeloma,” said IMF President & CEO Heather Cooper Ortner. “Bringing patients, care partners, and clinicians together in a place as extraordinary as Iceland underscores both the urgency of our mission and the progress within our reach. Through experiences like this, we are not only raising critical funds for research but also strengthening the connections that fuel hope — and move us closer to preventing and curing this disease.”

As with previous expeditions, all participants will gain valuable insights into IMF research. At the University of Iceland in Reykjavík, the IMF leads the iStopMM project (Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma), which is the largest cancer screening study of its kind. Participants of the Iceland Cycling Expedition will tour the deCODE Genetics facility, linked to the University of Iceland, where this innovative cancer prevention research is conducted.

Dr. Sigurdur Y. Kristinsson, the Principal Investigator of iStopMM at the University of Iceland, will present to participants about IMF-led research in Iceland. Then, cyclists will take a tour of the iStopMM Project laboratories and the unique deCODE DNA Biobank, which houses genetic sequencing information for the entire population of Iceland.

After learning about leading IMF myeloma research, the cyclists will begin their arduous and unforgettable ride. This year’s Lead Cyclist is Dr. Douglas Sborov, an IMF International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) member. He is an Associate Professor in the Division of Hematology and Hematologic Malignancies, Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City. Dr. Sborov will not just be leading the whole ride; he will be accompanying two of his patients from his clinic at Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) in Salt Lake City.

Diagnosed at the young age of 39 and a mother of three young girls, Ruth Centurier-Harris is one of Dr. Sborov’s patients. She said, “About 17 bone marrow biopsies, 9 months walking with a cane, 2 stem cell transplants, 1 bout with life-threatening pneumonia, 1 relapse, and 9 years of treatment later, I join this team, because I know we can do hard things and that we are definitely stronger together. I ride to embrace LIFE, to remind myself that so much is possible, and that beauty and struggle go hand in hand. Knowing that so many people with myeloma around the world cannot access the latest treatments, I ride with hope for them, gratitude for the scientific community and my care team who have given me the gift of time, and to celebrate my one extraordinary, ordinary life.”

Based in Park City and active in many outdoor activities, Denise Josse was diagnosed with MGUS and subsequently accepted a position within the hematology community the next year. This role facilitated collaboration with physicians and multidisciplinary teams dedicated to providing optimal care for individuals affected by blood cancer.

These professional relationships became especially meaningful in 2022 when her father was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Following this, she sought re-evaluation at HCI with Dr. Sborov, and she received a revised diagnosis of high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma (HRSMM). Despite her father’s passing in 2023, she remains committed to honoring his memory through advocacy for blood cancer patients and caregivers.

According to Ruth, “Participation in the Iceland Cycling Expedition would have made my parents proud. . . It is an honor to join fellow patients, caregivers, and myeloma providers on this expedition, and I participate in recognition of all myeloma warriors: past, present, and future.”

This trio captures the spirit of the ride: patients and healthcare providers coming together to overcome what can seem insurmountable — much like the challenge of living with the disease itself.

The three of them will ride side-by-side with the following other patients: Eric Blackburn, John Bush Jr., Andrew Gordon, Katherine Podgorski Ulak, Mimi Quinn, and Khatchig Tchapadarian. All cyclists will be raising funds for their rides.

Other healthcare professionals working in the field of myeloma will join these patients as cyclists and fundraisers on the Expedition. Dr. Amarendra Neppalli, a board-certified hematologist and associate professor at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, will be among the participating cyclists. Dr. Craig Hofmeister, a myeloma clinician at the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University in Atlanta, will take part in the event. Dr. Thomas Martin, a Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF), an IMF Scientific Advisory Board, and an IMF IMWG member will be cycling. The Expedition’s Fundraising Chair is Dr. Saad Usmani, and IMF Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and IMF IMWG member. He currently serves as Chief of the Myeloma Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Dr. Usmani returns for a third time to complete this Expedition, and said, “It was a privilege to be part of the team that brought together this program in 2024 and lead as fundraising chair over the last two years. What began as a pilot effort for the IMF, has grown into something far greater than we imagined — expanding both in community spirit and the funds raised to support the research mission. It has been gratifying to watch riders, families, supporters, and industry come together with a shared purpose. Every mile pedaled and every dollar raised reflects our collective commitment and hope towards curing multiple myeloma. To have contributed to building something that creates real impact, inspires generosity, and brings people closer together is both humbling and profoundly rewarding.”

This fundraising event is not just a cycling expedition — it is also an opportunity to make a lasting and meaningful impact in the IMF’s fight against multiple myeloma, the second most common blood cancer in the United States and the most common blood cancer among African Americans.

Learn about each of the cyclists, their reasons for giving back to the myeloma community, and how you can support them at the IMF 2026 Iceland Cycling Expedition webpage. You can also make donations by visiting the 2026 IMF Iceland Cycling Expedition fundraiser. For more information about the IMF 2026 Iceland Cycling Expedition, contact development@myeloma.org.

The International Myeloma Foundation is grateful to our flagship sponsor, Johnson & Johnson; Myeloma Warrior sponsor, Arcellx, Inc., / Kite Pharma, Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.; and Myeloma Resilient sponsor Sanofi, for supporting the 2026 Iceland Cycling Expedition.

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It often involves damage to bone and kidneys. Multiple myeloma is still incurable, but great progress has been made in terms of survival over the last two decades. The disease is twice as common and is diagnosed at a younger age in African Americans than white Americans. The most common presenting symptoms include fatigue and bone pain.



ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to multiple myeloma. The IMF is steadfast in its mission: improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure.



The IMF serves people impacted by myeloma at every stage of the disease by combining world-class research, trusted education, global advocacy, and direct support. A cornerstone of this work is the International Working Group Myeloma ® (IMWG)—a network of more than 300 internationally renowned researchers and clinicians who establish the guidelines that shape how myeloma is diagnosed, treated, and managed across the globe.

Through its global network of support groups, educational programs, its 24/7 generative-AI myeloma assistant Myelo®, its InfoLine staff, and its advocacy for greater healthcare access, the IMF helps people living with myeloma and their care partners navigate diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. At the same time, the IMF ensures scientific advances translate into better care and outcomes.

Learn more at www.myeloma.org or contact the IMF InfoLine at (800) 452-CURE (2873) (U.S. & Canada), +1 (818) 487-7455 (worldwide), or infoline@myeloma.org.

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Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

Panton@myeloma.org

Jason London

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