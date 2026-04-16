Palisade Bio Announces Abstract Selected for Poster Presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026

Poster presentation scheduled for Tuesday, May 5th at 12:30 PM CDT

Denver, CO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, once-daily, oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrugs designed for targeted delivery to the terminal ileum and colon, today announced that data from its lead program, PALI-2108, has been selected for poster presentation at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2026, taking place May 2–5, 2026 in Chicago.

The Company will be in attendance alongside members of its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB), further reinforcing its engagement with leading experts in inflammatory bowel disease as it advances PALI-2108 toward the clinic.

Poster Presentation details are as follows:

Session Type: Abstract Poster

Session Title: Mechanisms of IBD Therapeutics

Title: Gut-Targeted PDE4 Inhibition with PALI-2108 Demonstrates Rapid Clinical, Histologic and Biomarker Improvement in Ulcerative Colitis: Translational Findings from a Phase 1 Study

Session Date & Time: May 5, 2026 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM CDT

Location: Poster Hall, Level 3, Hall F2 (McCormick Place)

Management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community.

Digestive Disease Week is a leading forum for experts in the field of gastroenterology bringing together clinicians, researchers, and pharmaceutical leaders to discuss the latest advancements in treating digestive diseases. For more information about Digestive Disease Week please visit the conference website.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing next-generation oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrugs designed for gut-targeted delivery and selective bioactivation in the ileum and colon, with the goal to improve pharmacology, tolerability and convenience for patients with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Through its differentiated prodrug platform and precision pharmacology strategy, Palisade Bio is committed to transforming proven PDE4 biology into better, safer oral therapies.

The Company’s lead program, PALI-2108, is a once-daily oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrug designed to initiate localized PDE4 inhibition at sites of disease while enabling systemic distribution of the active drug.

Palisade Bio is now advancing towards a Phase 2 clinical study in UC designed to evaluate clinical remission, response and pharmacodynamic biomarkers over 12 weeks, with an extension phase assessing maintenance of remission. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908-824-0775

PALI@jtcir.com