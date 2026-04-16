NanoXplore to Present at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Canadian Industrial Conference on May 21st, 2026

MONTREAL, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), today announced Rocco Marinaccio, President and Chief Executive Officer and Pedro Azevedo, Chief Financial Officer will present at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Canadian Industrial Conference (in person event) on Thursday, May 21, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (schedules are subject to change without further notice)

Messrs. Marinaccio and Azevedo will be speaking on the Company’s general business and strategy as outlined in the Company’s investor presentation posted on www.nanoxplore.ca and in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and other public documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the energy storage, industrial and defense markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and in Europe.

Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.