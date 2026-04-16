Hearing Provides Cliq Opportunity to Present Facts Regarding Federal Trade Commission Filing

Cliq invested many millions over the last five years in compliance infrastructure

Cliq repeatedly offered the FTC to have independent onsite monitoring

Other independent audits and reviews, conclude that “Cliq maintains robust protocols for due diligence to protect against fraud”



COSTA MESA, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cliq, an innovator in financial technologies, is looking forward to a hearing next week where it can present facts that refute the basis of an FTC motion filed against the company and two of its executives on December 15, 2025.

From the outset, Cliq has taken a transparent and proactive approach to addressing the FTC’s concerns. The company has repeatedly offered to have the FTC implement independent, on-site monitoring of its compliance systems, at Cliq’s own expense, to provide additional visibility into its operations. That offer still stands.

“We are looking forward to our day in court to present the facts,” said Andy Phillips, CEO at Cliq. “We take our responsibility to protect against fraudulent and illegitimate merchant accounts seriously. We have invested significantly in building a robust compliance program and have consistently demonstrated our commitment to preventing fraudulent and illegitimate merchant activity. We believe the hearing will provide a clear and complete understanding of our business practices.”

Over the past five years, Cliq has made a consistent investment of many millions of dollars in compliance infrastructure, third-party audits, employee training, enhanced underwriting and additional compliance staffing. In addition to the myriad of external audits Cliq undergoes each year, independent stakeholders have conducted their own reviews since the FTC launched a media campaign in January, against Cliq’s operations.

“We are encouraged that independent audits and reviews by our partners and stakeholders have affirmed the strength of our compliance efforts and that Cliq maintains robust protocols for due diligence to protect against fraud,” Phillips added. “We remain committed to transparency and accountability.”

Cliq’s compliance, underwriting and monitoring systems are mature, documented and aligned with modern network and sponsor-bank expectations. Controls include:

Merchant and control-person identity verification

MATCH and adverse-history screening

Marketing and disclosure review

Documented underwriting and retention within Cliq’s CRM environment

Continuous transaction and chargeback monitoring

Structured escalation and termination protocols

The hearing for this case will take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at the Bruce R. Thompson Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Reno, Nevada.

For more information about Cliq, visit cliq.com.

About Cliq:

Cliq is an innovator in financial technologies, dedicated to making it easier for businesses to transact with their customers, clients and employees. With a wide range of payment processing, reporting, dispute management and enterprise solutions, they collaborate closely with resellers, consultants, independent software vendors and clients to turn problems into opportunities. Cliq never stops innovating to build and support business-focused financial technologies that make funds flow better.