Tomorrow Street, a joint venture between Vodafone and Luxembourg’s technology incubator, chooses Arqit to add Quantum Security Solutions to its portfolio

LONDON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW), a global leader in PQC migration tooling and quantum-safe encryption, has been selected to join the Tomorrow Street portfolio as a Scaleup Partner. Arqit is the first quantum security company to join the portfolio.

This milestone follows Arqit’s participation in Tomorrow Street’s 2025 Scaleup X programme, where it engaged with technology stakeholders and demonstrated the relevance of its solutions in addressing emerging cybersecurity challenges across Tomorrow Street’s ecosystem.

As part of the portfolio, Arqit joins a group of technology companies working across areas such as data, security, and digital infrastructure. The addition reflects growing demand for solutions that can support organizations in preparing for the transition to post-quantum security environments.

Through Tomorrow Street’s ecosystem, Arqit will have the opportunity to develop and scale its capabilities further, supporting organizations in understanding cryptographic risk, identifying vulnerabilities, and planning for quantum-resilient security strategies. Customers can also benefit from a clear path to securing data and achieving data sovereignty in the post-quantum era utilizing Arqit’s NetworkSecure™.

Sara Robles Moreno, CEO at Tomorrow Street:

“Arqit brings strong expertise in an area that is becoming increasingly important for organizations as they prepare for the future of security. Its journey through Scaleup X and into our portfolio reflects the role Tomorrow Street plays in identifying and supporting technologies with clear relevance to real-world challenges.”

Andy Leaver, CEO at Arqit:

“We’re proud to be the first quantum security company to join the Tomorrow Street Scaleup Partners portfolio. This has been driven by growing customer demand due to the acceleration of PQC migration timelines. Arqit’s selection is a strong endorsement of the comprehensive, end-to-end solution we provide to help organizations meet these fast-evolving requirements.”

About Tomorrow Street

Tomorrow Street partners with innovative young companies and scales their technology solutions across Vodafone’s global ecosystem. It is a joint venture between Vodafone Group and Luxembourg’s national technology incubator, Technoport.

The innovation centre, based at Vodafone Procure & Connect, hosts and supports the next generation of strategic suppliers for Vodafone and is a technology hub that attracts entrepreneurs and talent to the fast-growing technology sector in Luxembourg.

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) secures the world’s most critical data with quantum-safe encryption software. Simple, scalable, and compliant, its products integrate with existing infrastructure, and requires no rip and replace of hardware.

Arqit provides a complete “Detect, Protect, Comply” solution for governments and enterprises that detects and inventories cryptographic assets, protects data, ensures compliance, and safeguards transition to the post-quantum era.

Arqit’s primary product offerings are Encryption Intelligence and NetworkSecure™. Encryption Intelligence detects cryptographic exposure, identifies vulnerabilities, and maps dependencies. NetworkSecure™ protects data in transit with provably secure post-quantum cryptography and contributes to establishment of confidential compute environments for complete data sovereignty.

Arqit is an IDC Innovator for Post-Quantum Cryptography (2024) and a multi-award-winner in quantum-safe security. For more information, visit www.arqitgroup.com.

Media relations enquiries:

Arqit: pr@arqit.uk

Investor relations enquiries:

Arqit: investorrelations@arqit.uk

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit’s control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Arqit, (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit’s securities on a national securities exchange, (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit’s business, (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realise additional opportunities, (v) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology, (vi) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit’s information technology and communications system, (vii) the enforceability of Arqit’s intellectual property, (viii) market and other conditions, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Arqit’s annual report on Form 20-F (the “Form 20-F”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on 9 December 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and in the Form 20-F and other SEC filings are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realisation of forward-looking statements.