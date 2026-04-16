“6-7” Has Entered the Dinner Chat: Perdue Launches Limited-Edition Nuggets

Salisbury, MD, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALISBURY, MD – April 16, 2026 – Yes, it's a little cringe. Yes, the kids who started it may have moved on. But if you have a Gen Alpha at home, you know: it’s still everywhere.

Now, Perdue Foods is bringing the phrase no parent in America has been able to escape to the dinner table with the launch of PERDUE® SIX SEVEN CHICKEN NUGGETS, a limited-edition, panko-breaded chicken nugget shaped like the numbers 6 and 7.

Whether you’re trying to take the fun out of the phrase – or have fully surrendered to it – Perdue has your back and your dinner plate covered. Six Seven Chicken Nuggets will be available exclusively at 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide by Friday, May 1, 2026, for a suggested retail price of $7.24. Like the trend itself, they won’t last forever, so Perdue is also giving fans a head start with a limited giveaway ahead of the launch.

“This is one of those phrases that parents haven’t been able to escape – from carpools and classrooms to the dinner table,” said Chris Perdue, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Digital & E-Commerce at Perdue. “We figured if it was going to show up at mealtime anyway, it might as well be on the plate. With PERDUE® SIX SEVEN CHICKEN NUGGETS, we’re having a little fun with the moment, while still delivering the quality food parents trust. And if it happens to buy you six to seven minutes of sweet silence at the dinner table, we’ll take that as a win.”

Six. Seven. Now Served.

Perdue Six Seven Chicken Nuggets bring a playful twist to mealtime – without compromising on what matters most to families: quality and taste.

Shaped like the numbers 6 and 7

Made with 100% all-natural chicken, raised with no antibiotics ever

Panko-breaded for a crispy, great-tasting bite

Fully cooked and ready to heat

Available at an SRP of $7.24

May deliver six to seven minutes of quiet at mealtime

The Perdue Six Seven Chicken Nugget Giveaway.

To celebrate the launch, Perdue is giving 67 lucky winners the chance to try Six Seven Chicken Nuggets before they hit shelves.

Entry Window: April 16 – April 27, 2026

April 16 – April 27, 2026 How to Enter: Visit perdue.com/67giveaway and submit your name, email and mailing address

Visit perdue.com/67giveaway and submit your name, email and mailing address Prize: 67 winners will each receive one free bag of Perdue Six Seven Nuggets

67 winners will each receive one free bag of Perdue Six Seven Nuggets *Official Rules: perdue.com/67-nugget-giveaway-rule-and-regulations



Limited Time. Limited Bags.

Perdue Six Seven Chicken Nuggets will be available exclusively at Walmart beginning Friday, May 1, 2026, while supplies last.

For more information, visit perdue.com and follow @Perdue on TikTok and Instagram for exclusive content, giveaway reminders and all things Six Seven Chicken Nuggets.

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About PERDUE®

The PERDUE® brand is the number one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. As the flagship brand in the Perdue Farms portfolio, we're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.Perdue.com.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Pasturebird®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

*SIX SEVEN NUGGET GIVEAWAY. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+ (19+ AL/NE, 21+ MS). Void outside 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Starts 9:00a.m. ET on 4/16/26; ends 11:59p.m. ET on 4/27/26. Total ARV of sixty-seven (67) prizes: $6,500.00. For Official Rules at perdue.com/67-nugget-giveaway-rule-and-regulations. Sponsor: Perdue Foods LLC.

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