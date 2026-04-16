Luxury Design-Build Firm Blue Heron Unveils Liora™, a Private Waterfront Enclave Designed for Wellness at Lake Las Vegas, Breaking Ground Spring 2026

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Heron deepens its presence at Lake Las Vegas with the introduction of Liora™, a private waterfront community situated on the last remaining lakefront parcels at Lake Las Vegas. Scheduled to break ground in spring 2026, this intimate enclave introduces a collection of thoughtfully designed homes ranging from approximately 3,900 to over 6,700 square feet and offering both single- and two-level living experiences. Set against the stunning backdrop of Nevada’s mountains, Liora is designed to immerse residents in nature, with architecture that emphasizes light, privacy, and a seamless connection to the surrounding desert and water. Intentionally designed to support a slower, restorative atmosphere, Liora is an innovative new approach to wellness living.





Liora balances bold architecture with intentional, wellness-driven design. Each residence is carefully placed on a one-of-a-kind homesite and features distinct layouts, coalesced by a curated palette of materials, fixtures, and finishes to create a home that blends harmoniously with the environment. The result is a living experience that feels both refined and purposeful, where every space flows naturally into the next.

A rich collection of amenities defines an elevated standard of luxury living, creating a private oasis for residents. From waterfront docks and curated beach experiences to inviting fire features and shaded BBQ areas, every element is designed to enhance the at-home experience. Thoughtful additions such as a pickleball court and a dog park further foster a vibrant, well-rounded community atmosphere.

Liora offers four distinct floor plans, each designed to deliver a unique living experience with spaces that support moments of reflection, balance, and connection to daily life.

“The ethos of this community rests on the connection with nature. Today, we often feel rushed, so it’s important to take time to slow down and reconnect,” said Tyler Jones, Founder, Blue Heron. “We created these homes to feel like a wellness retreat where you have the option to wind down by yourself or with family and friends. Each home is uniquely designed with the buyer and their lifestyle in mind.”





The name Liora, meaning “light,” reflects the community’s guiding philosophy of warmth, clarity, and quiet presence. Each home is thoughtfully oriented to capture natural light from sunrise to sunset, shaping mood and creating a sense of balance throughout the day. Surrounded by both water and desert, the Island setting fosters a natural connection to the environment, inviting a more grounded and restorative way of living.

Liora is designed as both a primary residence and a refined second home, offering a private sanctuary for those seeking intention and ease. Effortless access is made available to the broader Lake Las Vegas community.

For more information, visit www.blueheron.com/community/liora.

About Blue Heron

Founded in 2004 by visionary Tyler Jones, Blue Heron is a Las Vegas-based, design-led development firm centered around a boundless pursuit to create extraordinary homes with a focus on wellness-driven living. Guided by its signature Vegas Modern® design philosophy, the firm explores how people intuitively connect with their surroundings, designing homes that blend striking architecture with purposeful function and emotional resonance.

Blue Heron has created more than 480 Homes and 18 communities across Southern Nevada, honoring the desert landscape and redefining the region’s architectural identity.

PR Contact

blueheron@finnpartners.com

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