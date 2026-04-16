New Platform Combines Resource Planning With AI Insights for Service Firms

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many service-based companies know how much revenue they are generating, but far fewer have a clear view of the resource capacity required to deliver that work. Leaders often rely on spreadsheets or disconnected systems to understand utilization, staffing needs and workload distribution. As firms grow, this fragmented view can make it difficult to determine when to hire, how to scope new work or why teams feel overextended even when financial performance appears stable.

EngineRP, a new resource planning platform from Fiscal Advocate, is designed to help service firms better align their people, pricing and client commitments. Now available in beta, the platform helps leaders understand how work is distributed across teams and roles so they can plan capacity, evaluate utilization and make more informed decisions about staffing and growth.

“As service firms grow, resource planning gets harder to manage in spreadsheets and disconnected tools,” said Jon Morris, founder and CEO of Fiscal Advocate. “Leaders can’t easily see who has bandwidth, where work is concentrated or when it’s time to hire. EngineRP helps bring that clarity together so teams can plan ahead with more confidence and fewer surprises.”

EngineRP was developed based on recurring challenges raised by agency and consulting leaders, including:

Winning new work without knowing whether the team has the bandwidth to support it

Feeling pressure to hire without clear visibility into whether roles are fully utilized

Discovering too late that certain engagements were under-scoped

Trying to understand how adding or losing a client could impact staffing needs

The platform brings together team structure, client commitments and workload allocation in one place, allowing leaders to explore different scenarios and ask operational questions using AI-powered insight.

“EngineRP is the first resource planning tool we’ve used that truly feels intuitive,” said Reva Minkoff, Founder and President of Digital4Startups Inc. “We now have clearer visibility into our team’s utilization and are making better use of the data we already have. It has been a helpful partner as we continue strengthening our resource planning approach.”

To learn more about EngineRP or request beta access, visit EngineRP.ai.

About Fiscal Advocate

Fiscal Advocate is a tech-enabled finance and strategic planning firm that helps B2B service companies improve cash flow, profit margins and revenue growth. Through executive advisory, finance operations and innovative tools like EngineBI and Luca, Fiscal Advocate gives service businesses the clarity and control they need to confidently scale their businesses. For more information, visit fiscaladvocate.com.