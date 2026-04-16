Retailers Nationwide Partner with Muscular Dystrophy Association to Send Hundreds of Young People to Life-Changing Summer Camp

New York, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, shoppers across the U.S. can make a lasting impact for kids and young adults living with neuromuscular diseases. The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is partnering with more than 1,000 retail locations nationwide for its annual MDA Summer Retail Campaign, inviting customers to support MDA Summer Camp through in-store pinup and roundup donations at checkout. The campaign aims to raise funds to send more than 800 young people to MDA Summer Camp—a weeklong, life-changing experience offered free to families. Customers can participate by visiting a nearby store or making a digital donation here.

This year’s participating partners include Alaska Commercial Company, Albertsons, American Furniture Warehouse, Circle K, Food Depot, Green Valley Grocery, Hassan and Sons, Marden's Surplus & Salvage, Pavilions, Pete’s Market, Safeway, SavOn Convenience Stores, Vons, Whataburger and many others.

“As we celebrate more than seven decades of MDA Summer Camp, we’re grateful for the support of retailers and customers nationwide. Every donation and pinup opens the door to a week where kids and young adults gain independence, form lasting friendships, and build confidence to advocate for themselves—a transformative experience offered completely free to the families we serve,” said Ruth Ann Dailey, Chief Development Officer, MDA.

The campaign runs now through September, with customers able to round up their purchase or donate $1 or $5 at checkout. Contributions help provide a fully accessible camp experience where kids ages 8–17 living with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases can zip-line, swim, play sports, and gain independence while creating lifelong friendships.

This summer, MDA will host camps at 23 in-person locations, along with a virtual option to reach families wherever they are. Both are offered free to families thanks to fundraising efforts like this campaign. MDA also recruits volunteers aged 17 and older to serve as camp counselors. Learn more about MDA Summer Camp here.

“Summer Camp is where kids discover what they’re capable of, make lifelong friends, and gain confidence to take charge of their own care. Every year, we see such growth in campers throughout the week, and it’s all thanks to the generosity of our community. That’s the real impact of this campaign,” said Alicia Dobosz, Executive Vice President, Community Engagement, MDA.

In addition to supporting MDA Summer Camp, donations from this campaign help advance the broader mission—funding groundbreaking research, specialized multidisciplinary medical care, educational programming and resources, along with advocacy to support families navigating life with neuromuscular disease.

Watch and share the MDA Summer Camp PSAs:

Media inquiries contact press@mdausa.org.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org. Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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