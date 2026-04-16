Red Sky Alliance and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Cyber Threat Intelligence Solutions to the Public Sector

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. and RESTON, Va., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Sky Alliance, a leading global information security, cyber intelligence and analysis firm, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Red Sky Alliance’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s cyber threat intelligence solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are proud to partner with Carahsoft to expand access to our targeted cyber intelligence solutions across the Public Sector,” said Jim McKee, CEO at Red Sky Alliance. “Carahsoft’s deep relationships and expertise in serving Government agencies allow us to deliver REDXRAY and CTAC to the organizations that need proactive, actionable threat intelligence the most. Together, we can help Federal, State and Local agencies strengthen their cyber defenses, reduce risk and better protect the critical data and services their communities depend on.”

Red Sky Alliance’s advanced REDXRAY and Cyber Threat Analysis Center (CTAC) solutions deliver proactive, targeted cyber threat intelligence designed to stop breaches before they occur. REDXRAY provides Government agencies with daily Cyber Threat Scores and real-time notifications of threats to their networks, supply chains and critical assets by leveraging proprietary collections, dark web monitoring and open-source intelligence (OSINT) to deliver actionable intelligence. Acting as a force multiplier, REDXRAY enables a single analyst to monitor multiple departments while meeting compliance standards such as NIST 800-171, CMMC and HIPAA.

Complementing this capability, CTAC provides full access to Red Sky Alliance’s extensive historical datasets through OpenSearch Dashboards and API feeds, empowering analysts to conduct custom queries, accelerating investigations, reducing manual workload and strengthening enterprise-wide cyber defense. Together, these solutions help Public Sector organizations lower risk, protect sensitive citizen and patient data, prevent costly ransomware disruptions and make informed cybersecurity decisions with clear, AI-assisted reporting.

“Carahsoft’s new partnership with Red Sky Alliance brings its advanced cyber threat intelligence capabilities to the Public Sector,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. “REDXRAY and CTAC provide Government teams with proactive visibility into emerging threats and actionable intelligence that strengthens cybersecurity posture across departments and supply chains. Through this collaboration, Carahsoft and its reseller partners are helping Public Sector organizations better protect sensitive data, maintain compliance and defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber adversaries.”

Red Sky Alliance’s cyber threat intelligence solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or redskyalliance@carahsoft.com; or read this complimentary whitepaper, Cyber Threat Intelligence Data Set REDXRAY. Learn more about Red Sky Alliance’s solutions here.

About Red Sky Alliance

Red Sky Alliance is a USA Cyber threat intelligence firm that delivers proprietary intelligence data and analysis services. Red Sky continues to deliver daily actionable intelligence on nearly any domain in the world without requiring a network connection or any additional hardware or software to be installed. The services can be used by any organization, government or commercial and to assess the security of any supply chain and report on each member independently.

Contact

Bill Schenkelberg, Managing Director

(603) 606-1246

bschenkelberg@redskyalliance.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com