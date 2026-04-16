Beyond Meat® Partners with Big Geyser—One of the Nation’s Largest Non-Alcoholic Beverage Distributors

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, today announced a distribution agreement with Big Geyser, one of the nation’s largest non-alcoholic beverage distributors and the #1 non-alcoholic beverage distributor in New York. The partnership marks the launch of Beyond Immerse beyond the direct-to-consumer channel, expanding the company’s first functional beverage line into the influential New York market with three delicious flavors.

As a trusted partner to some of the most in-demand brands in the beverage industry—including Celsius, Poppi, C-4, Bloom, Essentia Water, and Just Ice Tea—Big Geyser is known for driving scale and accelerating market penetration. With extensive reach across the New York region, spanning more than 26,000 outlets across grocery, drug, convenience, mass merchandisers, club, and foodservice channels, Big Geyser provides a powerful platform to expand Beyond Immerse and bring it to consumers at scale.

“We are proud to partner with Beyond Meat whose functional beverage is unlike anything else in our portfolio,” said Jerry Reda, President and COO of Big Geyser. “They’ve created a truly differentiated product that delivers on everything today’s consumer is looking for—protein, fiber, antioxidants, and electrolytes—all in a light, refreshing sparkling drink. We also value that Beyond Immerse is made with non-GMO ingredients and contains no whey protein, setting it apart from other options currently on the market. With more than 30 years of experience scaling leading brands, we’re excited to bring our expertise to this innovative product and help establish Beyond Immerse as the go-to protein drink on the East Coast.”

Offering a unique combination of plant protein, fiber, antioxidants, and electrolytes, Beyond Immerse is designed to replenish the body with every refreshing sip.

Key highlights of Beyond Immerse:

Features plant-based ingredients like protein from peas and fiber from tapioca

Available in three flavors: Peach Mango, Strawberry Lemonade, and Cherry Berry

Each flavor contains 20g of protein, 7g of fiber, and 100 calories

Good source of protein, critical to support muscle health

Excellent source of fiber, vital to support a healthy gut

Excellent source of antioxidant Vitamin C, essential to support immune function

Made with electrolytes

Made with non-GMO ingredients

No sugar alcohols, dairy, or whey protein





“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Big Geyser, a key next step in our strategy of delivering the power of plants to consumers across multiple categories,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “We designed our beverage platform to immerse the body in the extraordinary nutrition of plants, and with Big Geyser’s scale and execution, we look forward to helping consumers in one of the country’s most important markets refresh, refuel, and Go Beyond this summer.”

Big Geyser services accounts across all five boroughs of New York City, as well as Westchester, Putnam, Nassau, and Suffolk counties. With more than 30 years of experience scaling leading beverage brands, Big Geyser’s proven distribution capabilities will enable more consumers to try Beyond Immerse.

Beyond Meat will showcase the Beyond Immerse beverage lineup at Big Geyser’s 2026 Spring/Summer Trade Show in Uniondale, New York on April 16, where operators and buyers can experience the beverage firsthand.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat’s core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 9, 2026, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7853c318-b3b2-4862-914a-91e39662331a