ITF Group's CEO Sam Burkhan Named to Samsara's 2026 List of 100 Fleet Operators to Watch

HAZELWOOD, Mo., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group (“ITF”), a leader in 3PL supply chain logistics solutions, proudly announces that its CEO, Sam Burkhan, has been named to Samsara's 2026 list of 100 Fleet Operators to Watch. Now in its second year, this program celebrates forward-thinking leaders who are leveraging new technology, building stronger teams, and raising the bar for safety and efficiency across transportation and logistics.

Sam Burkhan’s inclusion on this year’s list reflects his commitment to building a modern, data-driven logistics organization that prioritizes efficiency, safety, and customer value. Under his leadership, ITF Group has continuously embraced new technologies and operational strategies to stay ahead in an increasingly complex supply chain environment.

“At ITF Group, we believe progress comes from constantly testing new ideas, scaling what works, and adapting to change,” said Sam Burkhan, CEO of ITF Group. “This recognition is a reflection of our entire team’s dedication to innovation and operational excellence. We’re proud of the culture we’ve built and the results we continue to deliver for our customers.”

This recognition reflects ITF's ongoing partnership with Samsara, whose Connected Operations™ Platform has become a core part of how ITF manages and optimizes its fleet. ITF has deployed Samsara across its fleet of trucks and trailers to gain real-time visibility into critical areas of operations, including driver safety, fuel efficiency, and trailer utilization. Through Samsara's AI Dash Cams, Vehicle Gateways, and Smart Trailer technology, ITF has achieved meaningful improvements in fleet safety, fuel management, and trailer tracking and dispatching efficiency for its customers.

ITF's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge fleet technology has strengthened its ability to deliver reliable, transparent logistics solutions at scale, from full truckload and LTL freight to warehousing and last-mile delivery. ITF’s partnership with Samsara has been instrumental in providing real-time insight into nearly every part of its operations, enabling the company to better serve its customers across the retail, food and beverage, and e-commerce industries.

To view the full list of Samsara's 2026 Fleet Operators to Watch, visit samsara.com/100-fleet-operators-to-watch-in-2026.

To learn more about ITF Group and the company's commitment to smart, scalable logistics solutions, visit itfgroup.com.

About ITF Group

Founded in 2012, ITF Group LLC is a trusted asset-based 3PL partner delivering smart, scalable logistics solutions across North America and beyond. Through its family of brands – ITF Group, ForwardNow, and HaulerHub – the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including Full Truckload (FTL), Less Than Truckload (LTL), warehousing, last-mile delivery, and global forwarding. Powered by a tech-driven approach, a high-performance fleet, and an experienced team, ITF Group enables seamless supply chain execution and greater visibility for its customers. Whether it’s across the street or across the globe, ITF Group gets it there.

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