PHR Investor Alert: Phreesia Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Cut FY 2027 Revenue Guidance: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) lost between 29% of their holdings on March 30, 2026, after the Company cut FY 2027 revenue guidance to $510-$520 million -- down from the $545-$559 million range issued just months earlier. Shareholders who lost money on PHR are encouraged to submit their information now to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On December 8, 2025, CFO Balaji Gandhi told investors on the Q3 2026 earnings call: "For fiscal year 2027, we expect revenue to be in the range of $545 million to $559 million." Gandhi also stated that the recently acquired AccessOne would "contribute approximately 6.5% of our fiscal 2027 total revenue outlook." On March 30, 2026, the Company issued its Q4 2026 earnings release and reduced FY 2027 revenue guidance to $510-$520 million -- a reduction of $35 million to $49 million from the prior range.

The Company attributed the revision to weaker pharmaceutical-marketing commitments and shorter visibility in its Network Solutions segment. Neither risk factor had been referenced in the December 8, 2025 earnings call, where management described "progress" in the selling season for network solutions. The stock fell 29% on the revised outlook.

If you purchased Phreesia shares and suffered a loss, click here to get started on your claim evaluation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHR Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to join the potential PHR investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PHR stock and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did PHR stock drop? A: PHR shares opened on March 31, 2026 at $8.02, a sharp 29% from the previous day’s closing price of $11.41.

Q: What specific misstatements are being investigated? A: Statements by PHR and its management regarding the magnitude of deteriorating pharmaceutical commitments, visibility issues in the Network Solutions segment and expected contribution of its AccesOne acquisition during previous earnings calls.

Q: What do PHR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What if I already sold my PHR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought before the earnings miss and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, the firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171