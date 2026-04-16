SMPL Investor Alert: Simply Good Foods Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Company Allegedly Concealed Margin Deterioration: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) investors saw shares plunge more than 18% after management disclosed a FY 2026 guidance cut, now projecting a 7-10% revenue decline and a 300-350 basis point margin deterioration -- reversing prior statements that margins would "improve beginning modestly in Q3 and more meaningfully into Q4." Shareholders who lost money on SMPL are encouraged to submit their information now to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During the Q4 2025 earnings call on October 23, 2025, CEO Geoff Tanner told investors: "we’re confident our gross margins will improve beginning modestly in Q3 and more meaningfully into Q4,” and “are confident we will work through these headwinds as we continue to evolve the company." Simply Good Foods reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance when reporting Q1 2026 earnings, expecting flat net sales at the midpoint and gross margin declines between 100 and 150 basis points.

When the Q2 results were reported, the company disclosed a 9.4% year-over-year revenue decline and a similar gross margin decline of 460 basis points for the quarter. Simply Good Foods subsequently cut FY 2026 revenue guidance to negative 7-10% growth and gross margin to a decline of 300 to 350 basis points in the year. The stock fell over 18% in a single session.

SMPL investors who suffered losses may click here to get more information about this investigation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMPL Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Simply Good Foods made materially false or misleading statements regarding the company's margin outlook and cost headwinds. Specifically, management guided for margin improvement starting in Q3 FY 2026, but the company subsequently disclosed a 300-350 basis point margin decline for the full year. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did SMPL stock drop? A: Shares fell over 18% in a single session after the company disclosed a 9.4% year-over-year revenue decline and cut FY 2026 guidance to a 7-10% revenue decline with significant margin deterioration. Investors who purchased shares at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do SMPL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my SMPL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171