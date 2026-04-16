Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s Corporate Relocation Team Reports Record Growth

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced record Q1 2026 performance for its Corporate Relocation Team, driven by a marked increase in customer capture rate and 30% growth in funded volume. This momentum is coming on the heels of 27% growth in funded volume for 2025 and the addition of 22 new corporate clients and new Relocation Management Company (RMC) relationships.

The team partnered with hundreds of corporations, including many Fortune 500 companies, to provide relocation mortgage services in 2025. Customer feedback remained strong, with 96% of customers reporting that Guaranteed Rate Affinity made the mortgage process easy and stress-free.

That performance is supported by deep experience across the business. Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s relocation loan officers bring more than 20 years of combined relocation mortgage experience, while the leadership team has an average tenure of 30 years in the industry. Eighty percent of the team’s loan officers are President’s Club members, with a consistent track record of high performance and client service. The team’s top 20 clients have been with Guaranteed Rate Affinity for more than 20 years, a sign of long-term trust and loyalty.

“Our mission is to make corporate relocation as smooth as possible for both employees and their employers,” said Dave Dickey, President and CPO of Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “2025 was a record year for our team, and we’re excited to continue delivering innovative mortgage solutions.”

As corporate relocation continues to demand both scale and service, Guaranteed Rate Affinity has built a team that delivers on both. The company’s 2025 results reflect a business with the experience, client relationships and performance culture to support continued growth in the space.

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services, LLC dba CIH Integrated Services. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. a subsidiary of Compass, Inc. (d/b/a Compass International Holdings) (CIH) (NYSE: COMP), real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. CIH owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to CIH brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and CIH owns 49.9%.