FRPT Investor Alert: Freshpet, Inc. Potential Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After NAD Ruling: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) shareholders who lost money are urged to act now. Freshpet is altering its advertising following a National Advertising Division (NAD) ruling, which recommended that any ads suggesting that the Company’s dog food is “human grade” be discontinued. Shareholders who suffered losses on their FRPT investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On March 17, 2026, an NAD ruling came through after a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge, an expedited single-issue process, was brought by one of Freshpet’s competitors, The Farmer’s Dog. The Farmer’s Dog argued that three of Freshpet’s video ads included statements that necessarily imply the company’s dog food is human grade. During the review, Freshpet modified one of its ads. Following the ruling, Freshpet stated it would comply with the NAD’s recommendation. Freshpet's stock subsequently declined in mid-March 2026.

Shareholders who lost money on Freshpet are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

CONTACT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq. 33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor New York, NY 10004 jlevi@levikorsinsky.com Tel: (212) 363-7500 Fax: (212) 363-7171