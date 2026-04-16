IPC Systems Launches IPC One, a Unified AI-Enabled Platform for Trading Communication, Workflow and Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC Systems, Inc. ("IPC"), a global leader in financial communications and trading connectivity, today announced the launch of IPC One, a unified, AI-enabled platform designed to bring together communication, workflow, and intelligence across the full trading lifecycle in a secure and compliant environment.

Trading still runs on conversations but the systems supporting those conversations have not kept up.

Traders operate across voice, chat, market data and internal workflows that do not connect, forcing them to switch between tools, lose context and react slower when timing matters most; limiting the firms’ ability to extract value from the information flowing through the desk. At the same time, regulatory expectations around visibility, auditability and control continue to rise, placing pressure on firms to capture and understand every interaction, not just record it.

IPC One is built to close that gap.

The platform unifies voice, messaging, workflow tools and AI-driven intelligence into a single trading environment allowing traders and their teams to move faster, coordinate more effectively and act with greater confidence while ensuring communication remains secure and compliant.

IPC serves more than 750 financial institutions globally, including the majority of trading desks across the top 100 global banks. Its technology supports the workflows of over 100,000 traders worldwide and connects one of the largest trading communities in the market, providing real-time access to counterparties, liquidity and market insights in real time.

“Trading performance today comes down to how effectively firms can connect conversations to decisions,” said Kurt Adams, CEO of IPC Systems. “IPC One turns communication into a source of intelligence, linking the people, context and workflow in real time, structuring the data and applying it across the trading lifecycle so teams can move with speed.”

A unified platform for how trading actually happens

Unlike siloed point solutions, IPC One is designed as an integrated trading environment, not a collection of tools. It connects communication, workflow and intelligence across the full trade lifecycle, bringing conversations, context and execution into one place.

Instead of toggling between systems, traders operate in a single workspace where activity stays connected from the first conversation through execution and beyond.

Core products of IPC One include:

One TradeDesk, an integrated trader workspace combining communications, workflows and contextual data

One Call, real-time on-demand counterparty connectivity and discovery, underpinned by structured voice data that enables AI-driven insight

One Connect, workflow coordination across the trade lifecycle, linking front-, middle- and back-office teams

One View and One Link, a modern device experience spanning the desktop

Together, these are delivered as a unified, compliant, full-stack platform that connects people, workflows and intelligence across the trading environment.

Turning communication into intelligence

By unifying communication within a single platform, IPC One transforms everyday trading conversations into structured, actionable insights that supports AI-driven decision-making.

IPC One captures and structures voice interactions in real time within our secure privacy safe platform, creating a foundation for intelligence across the desk. By converting unstructured conversations into usable data, the platform enables capabilities such as real-time transcription, call prioritization, workflow triggers and analytics that help traders focus on the right counterparties at the right moment.

This shift turns communication from a passive channel into an active decision-support layer improving execution speed, better decision-making, stronger coordination across teams and improved visibility across the trading lifecycle.

Extending beyond the trading desk

Trading does not stop at execution. IPC One connects traders with operations, compliance and support teams in the same environment ensuring continuity from pre-trade discovery through execution and post-trade processing.

By integrating communications and workflow across roles, firms can reduce manual handoffs, improve coordination and maintain full visibility, control and compliance across trading activity.

A strategic shift for IPC

With IPC One, IPC is evolving from a communications provider into an AI-enabled unified platform for trading.

For more than 50 years, IPC has powered the communication layer of global markets. IPC One builds on that foundation combining trusted connectivity, a global trading community and AI-enabled intelligence grounded in structured voice and interaction data. The result is a platform designed not just to connect traders, but to help firms understand what’s happening on the desk and act on it with speed and confidence.

About IPC Systems

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems stands at the forefront of innovation in trading communications, market data connectivity, and financial technology infrastructure. IPC’s customer-first philosophy is backed by an expansive financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world – enabling enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance at scale.

Global services include trading communications, electronic trading, data and analytics and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change – now and into the future.