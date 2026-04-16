ADMA Investor Alert: ADMA Biologics Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Claims Company Overstated Financial Metrics: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) told investors on February 25, 2026, that 2025 revenue was $510 million -- representing 20% year-over-year growth. A short-seller report published by Culper Research alleges the real figure reflects a 3% year-over-year decline. ADMA shareholders who lost money are encouraged to submit their information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Q4 2025 earnings call, CEO Adam Grossman stated “ASCENIV achieved $363 million in net revenue, representing 51% year-over-year growth.” Culper Research’s short report contends ASCENIV only achieved its growth on the back of “classic channel stuffing.” ADMA’s annual report further claimed its commercial execution was “expected to accelerate demand utilization while maintaining cost discipline.” Yet, Culper contends that members of ADMA’s distributor attested that “underlying demand ‘is not really growing.’”

The gap between the reported 20% revenue growth and the alleged 3% decline represents a substantial divergence. ADMA stock dropped sharply immediately following publication of the short-seller report on March 24, 2026 and throughout the following days.

Shareholders who purchased ADMA stock and suffered losses may click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ADMA Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ADMA investor Investigation? A: Investors who purchased ADMA stock and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did ADMA stock drop? A: Shares fell by approximately $2.26 (16.63%) on March 24, 2025, and another $1.70 (15%) the following day.

Q: What specific misstatements does the ADMA investigation allege? A: The investigation examines whether ADMA made materially false or misleading statements regarding revenue growth, product-level gross margins, and balance sheet condition during 2025. A short-seller report alleges actual revenues declined 3% versus the 20% annual growth reported.

Q: What do ADMA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171