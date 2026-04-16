BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear" or the "Company") (NYSE: BBAI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/bigbear-ai-holdings-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

BigBear’s stock price plummeted $0.42 per share, or 6.55%, to close at $5.99 per share on January 7, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 7, 2026, analyst report in which Cantor downgraded the Company to Neutral from Overweight. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of significant operational headwinds and a marked deterioration in the Company's top-line performance.

Specifically, analysts cited a "20% year-over-year revenue decline" and expressed heightened concerns regarding the Company's business model. The decline was further exacerbated by the "elevated execution risk" stemming from BigBear’s "reliance on lumpy government contracts," which analysts noted contributed to "continued operating losses and margin pressure." Supporting this cautious outlook were the Company's actual fiscal results, including an "adjusted EBITDA of ($9.4M) in 3Q25 and an operating margin of (66.0%)." The revelation of these persistent losses and the structural instability of its revenue streams led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the Company’s weakened fiscal profile and heightened risk of continued underperformance.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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