Nutanix, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NTNX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/nutanix-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Nutanix’s stock price plummeted $10.43 per share, or 17.8%, to close at $48.34 per share on November 26, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a November 25, 2025, report detailing the Company's financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of quarterly revenue that landed near the bottom of management’s own expectations, coupled with a significant downward revision of the Company's annual outlook.

Specifically, the Company attributed its lackluster performance to a late-quarter "revenue shift from Q1 to future periods." Management explained that this deferral was necessitated by an increase in customer demand for flexible start dates and the evolving nature of the Company’s business through third-party original equipment manufacturer partners. The decline was further exacerbated by the fiscal implications of these operational shifts, as Nutanix lowered its full-year revenue projection from an initial range of $2.9 billion to $2.94 billion down to a revised range of $2.82 billion to $2.86 billion. The revelation of this diminished growth trajectory and the structural challenges in revenue timing led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the weakened fiscal profile and heightened execution risk.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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