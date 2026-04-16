Ethical Tech Project Announces Four New Advisory Board Members

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethical Tech Project (ETP), a nonprofit dedicated to advancing the responsible use of artificial intelligence, data, and emerging technologies, today announced the appointment of four new members to its Advisory Board: Kevin Werbach, David Hoffman, Charles Lang, and Michelle De Mooy.

Together, these appointments strengthen ETP’s capacity to shape credible AI governance standards, certification models, and human-centered accountability frameworks across academia, industry, and public policy.

New Ethical Tech Project Advisors

Kevin Werbach

Kevin Werbach is an industry thought leader in AI governance and market frameworks and the host of “The Road to Accountable AI” podcast.

Werbach is the Liem Sioe Liong/First Pacific Company Professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also Chair of the Department of Legal Studies and Business Ethics, and the Director of the Accountable AI Lab. He is a widely recognized authority at the intersection of technology, business incentives, and regulatory systems.

“Kevin brings extraordinary depth in understanding how emerging technologies intersect with business incentives and regulatory systems,” said Robert Levitan, Co-Chair of ETP. “As AI continues to scale across industries, his perspective will help ensure that ethical standards are both principled and practical.”

David Hoffman

David Hoffman is a former senior leader at Intel with extensive experience in national security and government.

Hoffman is currently the Steed Family Professor of the Practice of Cybersecurity Policy at Duke’s Sanford School of Public Policy and the Interim Director of the Duke Science & Society Initiative, where he leads a new academic lab focused on responsible AI, certification, and policy innovation. Hoffman developed Intel’s global privacy program and was the head of Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence Policy. He has deep expertise in certification programs from his years on the TRUSTe Board of Directors and on the founding advisory board of BBBOnline.

“David has firsthand experience building and evaluating trust frameworks,” said Levitan. “His guidance will be instrumental as ETP advances independent and credible AI certification pathways.”

Charles Lang

Charles Lang is an expert in the design and deployment of accountable AI systems in educational and public-interest contexts.

Lang is Senior Executive Director of the Digital Futures Institute at Teachers College, Columbia University, and a leading researcher in learning analytics and educational technology. He is the editor of the Handbook of Learning Analytics and a co-founder of DFI’s interdisciplinary hub for digital innovation.

“Charles understands both the promise and the risks of AI at scale,” said Jennie Baird, Co-Chair of ETP. “His commitment to equity and accountability in educational technology makes him an invaluable voice as we build frameworks that serve all people, not just a privileged few.”

Michelle De Mooy

Michelle De Mooy is an expert on the governance of networked AI agent systems, privacy, and algorithmic accountability.

De Mooy was most recently Director of the Tech & Public Policy Program at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. She has led the Privacy & Data Project at the Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) and has advised the Future of Privacy Forum.

“Michelle brings an understanding of agentic AI behavior that is essential to ETP’s mission,” said Baird. “Her experience in privacy policy and data governance will help us design AI frameworks that align with human values.”

ETP Advisory Board

The new advisors join ETP’s Advisory Board which includes leaders from across academia, industry, and public policy:

• Dr. James Mickens, Professor of Computer Science, Harvard University

• Andrew Hall, Professor of Political Economy, Stanford Graduate School of Business

• Nishant Bhajaria, Privacy Executive, Privado.ai

• Zareena Javed, Legal Officer, Agency

About the Ethical Tech Project

The Ethical Tech Project (ETP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing responsible, transparent, and human-centered innovation in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. ETP equips organizations with the frameworks and tools they need to build and deploy ethical technology at scale. Learn more at www.ethicaltechproject.org.

Media Contact

John McCartney

JMAC PR for Ethical Tech Project

john@jmacpr.com